GOSHEN — Leaves are falling and temperatures are dropping. Goshen Street Department crews are working daily to remove the fallen leaves before the snow flies. Residents are asked to pile the leaves as close to the street as possible without actually having the piles in the street so the machinery is able to reach the leaf pile for pick up.
Goshen leaf pick up
Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News.
Joseph Weiser
Photojournalist
