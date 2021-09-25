GOSHEN — On Wednesday, students of Goshen College spent the day in service in Elkhart and Goshen.
Freshmen students spent their annual day of service practicing one of the college's core values, that being servant leadership.
One of the sites that Goshen College students worked at was Pathways Retreat Center, 309 Hackett Road. Students and staff cleared away brush and trimmed trees. Students and faculty members also volunteered their time at La Casa Inc., The Boys and Girls Club, Soup of Success, Goshen Youth Arts, Greencroft, Wellfield Botanic Gardens and around campus.
