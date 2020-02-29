Daddy Daughter Dance

GOSHEN— Goshen Parks and Recreation staff hosted a memorable night for daughters and fathers alike. With more than 500 attendees, the event was sold out and that has been the common case during the 20 plus years of this event. The dance started at Schrock Pavilion at Shanklin Park located at 411 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen. Due to the popularity of the event it was moved to the Elkhart County Community Center on the grounds of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, at 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen.
Attendees got their grove on to many current hits.
Addisen Mosica, 9, of Elkhart said, “Well I love doing it and it’s so much fun and I get to spend time with my dad, just me, my sister, and my dad, it’s really a lot of fun.”
