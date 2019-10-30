LAGRANGE — Twenty-six vendors will be on hand when Mt. Zion Lutheran GALS open the doors for their annual bazaar and bake sale from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
Items on display will include both holiday and everyday items. The church is located at 797 N. Detroit St.
The halls, classrooms and fellowship hall will be lined with artists selling their wares. Only hand-crafted items will be included in the event.
For the first time, a local author will be featured when Kim Ray Mishler of Shipshewana is on hand to sign copies of her book "A Life Rescued: A Story of Adoption, Redemption and Hope."
Holiday items available include Thanksgiving and Christmas items such as snowmen, Santas, wreaths, gift bags and pictures to display.
Artists will feature painted wooden signs, framed art, nature paintings and photographs of nature and animals. Greeting cards for all occasions and bookmarks will also be sold.
There will be numerous home décor items, such as cement vases filled with succulents, polished rocks, decorated frames, fall pumpkins, painted glassware, ducks, wooden items and repurposed pieces.
For the practical, there will be hot pads, tote bags, pin cushions, rugs, coasters, kitchen towels, tumblers and pine wooden products.
Baby and children’s items include blankets, dolls and doll clothing, children’s costumes and baby items.
Clothing for sale will feature scarves, hats, mittens, aprons, shawls, gloves. To complete the ensemble, several local jewelry makers will sell faux leather earrings, beaded jewelry and other types of jewelry items.
Be sure to arrive with an empty stomach, as vendors will be selling food items, and chocolate. Mt. Zion women will bake to fill the bake sale tables, and Sandy Klausing will offer lunch in the fellowship hall.
