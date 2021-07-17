MOSQUITOS
Don’t let water accumulate in containers
such as tires, barrels, cans, buckets, clogged
rain gutters and wading pools.
Flush birdbaths and wading pools at least
once a week.
Repair malfunctioning septic systems that
are discharging to the surface.
Make sure homes are well screened.
Alert public health authorities to potential
breeding sites in your area.
Avoid contact with mosquitoes, especially
at dusk and dawn.
Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when
you are outdoors especially in mosquito-prone areas.
Spray clothing and exposed skin, if necessary, with repellent containing DEET.
Health authorities recommend that parents
avoid using formulations with concentrations greater than 15 percent DEET on
small children.
Notify public health authorities of dead or
dying crows, blue jays or hawks. The Indiana State Department of Health tests these
birds for West Nile virus.
