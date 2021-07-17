MOSQUITOS

Don’t let water accumulate in containers

such as tires, barrels, cans, buckets, clogged

rain gutters and wading pools.

 Flush birdbaths and wading pools at least

once a week.

 Repair malfunctioning septic systems that

are discharging to the surface.

 Make sure homes are well screened.

 Alert public health authorities to potential

breeding sites in your area.

 Avoid contact with mosquitoes, especially

at dusk and dawn.

 Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when

you are outdoors especially in mosquito-prone areas.

 Spray clothing and exposed skin, if necessary, with repellent containing DEET.

Health authorities recommend that parents

avoid using formulations with concentrations greater than 15 percent DEET on

small children.

 Notify public health authorities of dead or

dying crows, blue jays or hawks. The Indiana State Department of Health tests these

birds for West Nile virus.

