NAPPANEE — City Council members approved exploring additional land purchase for the airport water tank project at their Monday meeting.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer and Mayor Phil Jenkins updated the council on changes the engineer recommended for the water tower project. The city is building a new water tower by the airport due to industrial and residential growth in that area.
The city originally planned to purchase a small parcel from Aero Ranch for this project but the engineer indicated a need to purchase a triangular sliver of land for an access road. Then there’s another small section that goes back to U.S. 6 for right of way.
In addition, the engineer said they need to acquire a 200-square-foot temporary construction easement for putting up the tower.
Hoffer and Jenkins said the council just needed to express interest in purchasing the additional property and get updated appraisals showing the two new parcels. The council approved expressing interest in doing so.
After the meeting the mayor said the original land purchase was 1.4 acres and the two additional parcels add an additional .56 acres.
ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
A public hearing was held on an additional appropriations ordinance but no one present in person or virtually commented one way or the other.
The council went on to unanimously pass an additional appropriations ordinance on third and final reading. The additional appropriation is for $400,000 from the tax increment finance citywide fund. $150,000 is for air conditioning at the Main Street Suites for Family Christian Development Center and $250,000 for renovations at 253 W. Market St. for an art center and studio.
Newest council member David Kauffman recused himself from the vote as his business is a tenant in the building. Executive Director of Redevelopment and Chamber of Commerce Jeff Kitson explained at an earlier meeting that the money was in the budget, it just wasn’t specifically allocated.
In other business:
• New building maintenance technician Mark Svetanoff was present virtually and expressed he was glad to be on board. Aside from maintaining city-owned buildings he’ll be assisting the planning and zoning department. Plan Commissioner Don Lehman said Svetanoff was “very organized “and the city’s buildings were in “good hands.”
• Heard the street department was accepting applications for a street supervisor.
• Mayor Jenkins addressed the fact that The Barn at Amish Acres was holding the Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend. Since the county moved to level 4.5 of the state’s reopening plan, allowing for gatherings of more than 250 and the owners cleared the festival plan with the health department, they are abiding by those guidelines. Jenkins said he’s still concerned about such large gatherings but it is on private property and he hopes everyone wears masks and practices social distancing.
