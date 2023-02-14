GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools staff were informed of a water main leak near Model Elementary School Monday afternoon. As a result, the school will be closed today. According to a press release from the district, students should have received their iPads yesterday for synchronous online learning on Tuesday.
KidsCare at the Model Elementary School site will also be closed on Tuesday, as will the school's reading camp.
Goshen Community Schools will provide updates through ParentSquare and social media as it becomes available. City of Goshen personnel and GCS staff are working together to determine whether the leak may impact Model water supply. It is unknown whether the main can be patched or if it needs extensive repair.
The water main issue affects only students of Model Elementary School. Parents of students at other schools within the district should plan to report as usual.