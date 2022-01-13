Ronnie Davis
ELKHART COUNTY NAACP ON RACE ISSUES
Race relation in Elkhart County is overall good
People in Elkhart County respect the NAACP. The NAACP Board of Directors consist of Community leaders, Judges, School Superintendents, Mayors, Lawyers and Doctors. If a complaint exist, we investigate and can find a resolution without exposing the accused.
Race relation with Elkhart County School System is good. The NAACP have a working relationship with all the Elkhart County School System. Over the years we had a few cases of equal expulsion time for students of color and white students. These issues have been resolved on a case-by-case bases.
The MLK Commemoration at the Capitol have been compared with January 6,2021 Siege they have nothing in common.
The MLK I have a Dream nonviolent march at the capitol was about leveling the playing field for civil and human rights for all people in America. The January 6, 2021 Siege was about marching and attacking the Capitol Building defending a President who said he lost the 2020 election.
Redistricting by the State Party in power is another issue that could cause people of color not able to get elected. That party can draw district lines to their advantage.
Fighting Voter Suppression is a national NAACP issue. Voting rights are under attack nationwide as states pass voter suppression laws. These laws lead to significant burdens for eligible voters trying to exercise their most fundamental constitutional right. Since 2008, states across the country have passed measures to make it harder for American, particularly black people, the elderly, students, and people with disabilities to exercise their fundamental right to cast a ballot.
These measures include cuts to early voting, voter ID laws, and purges of voter rolls. These are just a few of the civil right issues we still face in 2022.
