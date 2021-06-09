On Wednesday June 16th, 69 outstanding and talented young women who are leaders in their communities throughout Indiana will gather in Zionsville, for the first time in two years, to begin competition for more than $60 thousand in scholarships and the titles of Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana's Outstanding Teen 2021. Three nights of preliminary competition on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings (starting at 7:00 p.m.) will culminate in the Miss Indiana Final Competition on Saturday, June 19th starting at 6:00 p.m. and by the end of the evening, both Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen 2021 will be crowned! Winners will go on to compete for the titles of Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen! The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of all Miss Indiana and Miss America competitions and most other activities in 2020.
A few tickets are still available for purchase at www.MissIndiana.org, but COVID protocols have limited the number of tickets available to allow for social distancing of audience members. All audience members will also be required to wear face coverings, as will candidates when they are in groups onstage. (No masks will be required during individual competition.) A live-stream will be available for a small charge during all nights of competition. Details on how to access the livestream will be posted soon at MissIndiana.org and on Miss Indiana social media channels.
Fans, friends and family can help ensure that their favorite contestant secures a spot in the Final Competition by voting for her at Vote.MissIndiana.Org to be a finalist! Only the Top 10 contestants in Miss and Teen, plus the People’s Choice winners will compete for the titles on Finals Night. Each vote costs $1.00.
Below is a list of Miss and Teen contestants who live, go to school or have ties to your area. Also included is information about each of these accomplished and talented young women. Headshots are available at
I’m happy to share additional information about this wonderful program and these amazing candidates! Don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions.
Marni Lemons – 317-430-5652
Miss Indiana Director of PR and Social Media.
Miss Great Lakes is Libbey Detcher, 20, of Notre Dame, Indiana. A student at Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, Libbey’s talent is a Scripture recitation and her social impact initiative is, “Promote the Vote.”
Miss Northeast is Alyssa Hochstetler, 22, of Middlebury. A graduate of The University of Alabama, Alyssa’s talent is a piano performance and her social impact initiative is, “STEAMpowered Kids: Bridging the Brain Divide.”
Miss Elkhart County is Hannah Mishler, 19, of Shipshewana. A student at Glen Oaks Community College, Hannah’s talent is a monologue and her social impact initiative is, “Remember those who can't remember.”
Miss Cardinal is Samantha Shank, 22, of Elkhart. A student at Purdue University, Samantha’s talent is piano and her social impact initiative is, “Growing Youth Entrepreneurs.”
Miss South Bend is Hannah Stombaugh, 21, of New Carlisle. A student at Purdue University Northwest, Hannah’s talent is jazz/contemporary dance and her social impact initiative is, “#HaveaHeart.”
