Millersburg Elementary to host Moderna vaccine clinic
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
NAPPANEE [mdash] Katie Magdalene Miller, 1-week-old infant daughter of Kyle Gene and Marilyn Sue (Lehman) Miller, died at Memorial Hospital South Bend at 3:40 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021. She was born May 1, 2021, in Nappanee. Surviving are her parents, Kyle Gene and Marilyn Sue Miller; paterna…
SARASOTA [mdash] Dale E. Aschliman, 88, of Sarasota, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Manor Care Sarasota. He was born in Bennett's Switch to Sam and Anna Aschliman, being the ninth of 11 children. He graduated from New Paris High School in 1950, and attended Goshen College. He is precede…
COLORADO SPRINGS [mdash] John Wilmer Haines, 86, became one of God's angels recently at Medallion Retirement Community in Colorado Springs, Colorado. John was born Aug. 20, 1934, to the late John G. II and Florence (Dovey) Haines in Camden, New Jersey. On May 29, 1954, John married his belov…
Most Popular
Articles
- Elkhart man killed in crash south of Goshen
- Two drivers killed, another injured in Ind. 15 crash
- Amish buggy, vehicle traffic being separated along C.R. 38
- Concord teacher removed following allegations of sexual comments
- POLICE NEWS: Elkhart man injured in airborne crash
- POLICE NEWS: Suspect charged in sex crime case after nabbed by online group
- Silver Alert issued for missing Syracuse teen
- PREP GIRLS TENNIS: No. 24 Northridge upsets No. 9 Penn, remains unbeaten
- Accident in Goshen results in downed power lines, traffic rerouting
- Tularemia diagnosed in Elkhart County wild rabbits
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.