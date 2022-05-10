WARSAW — Nearly 700 employees at Miller's Health Systems, the company that owns Miller's Merry Manor, are at-risk of layoffs with the termination of the company's operating leases coming up in June.
The Warsaw-based nursing home operator is detailing plans to terminate its operating leases at eight Indiana locations, Inside INdiana Business reported. Locations include Miller's Merry Manor, 300 N. Washington, St., Wakarusa; and Miller's Merry Manor, 787 N. Detroit St., LaGrange.
In a series of notices to the state, Miller’s Health Systems Inc. said that it expects the new operator of each facility “will hire most if not all of the MHS employees currently working” at those locations. While the affected employees will technically be laid off as a result of the change, Miller’s said it will offer assistance with the new operator in the re-hiring process for the employees.
Miller’s attributes the move to, "changing business terms and conditions” with the owner of the properties, Highgate Capital Investments/Aurora Health Network. The company said its operating leases are set to be terminated on June 30 with the owner contracting and appointing a new operator the following day.
