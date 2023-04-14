MILFORD — In order to provide equitable access to library material and services for all patrons, Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., will become fine free beginning May 1.
This means there will no longer be any overdue fines on print or audiobooks, music, movies and magazines checked out at the library, a news release stated. Old fines before Dec. 31, 2022 will be forgiven. Lost or damaged materials will go on individual library cards, for replacement costs for what you lost or damaged.
This policy shall apply solely to those items borrowed on site at Milford Public Library including items transited from other Evergreen Indiana Libraries, IN-SHARE, or the Statewide Remote Circulation Services. Items borrowed at another Evergreen Indiana Library, or renewed at another Evergreen Library using a participating member card shall be subject to the policies of that library.
Once the cost of lost/damaged items on cards reach $10, cards will be blocked at all Evergreen Indiana locations. If there are 15 or more overdue items, cards will be blocked at all Evergreen locations.
Accounts will be charged with replacement costs for any items not returned within 28 days of their due date. If they are returned in good condition, the library will forgive the cost of that item. The library will not issue refunds for lost items which have been paid for and are later returned, the release added.
