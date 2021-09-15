Milford hosts public hearing on proposed $2.2 million budget

MILFORD — Milford Town Council held a public hearing on Monday for the proposed 2022 budget and while there were several people present, no one spoke for or against the advertised budget.
Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall took the time to go over some of the highlights of the $2.2 million budget, which is 4.28% higher than the 2021 budget.
She explained the estimated tax rate of $1.19 per $100 of assessed value is advertised higher but will come in lower and she showed how that was the case the last few years.
“We live in a great county — there’s a very low property tax cap credit,” she said.
She told those present that they’re requesting a $2.2 million budget and they’re estimating $1.4 million in revenue, so if the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) approves the budget, “We would be spending $875,123 in savings—but we don’t spend it all, we over-ask. We’re just asking to spend our money—it’s not like a corporate budget, we don’t lose it. We want to over-ask and under spend.”
One resident asked if the state would take the money away if they don’t spend it and she said no, the council decides what to spend, DLGF just tells us whether we have it or not.
This year’s budget was $2,232,073 versus the proposed 2022 budget of $2,252,772. Last year’s estimated tax rate per $100 was $1.185 and the actual was $0.987. Gall said most of the increases for the budget this year were due to higher insurance costs.
They had the first reading of the budget later in the meeting. The council didn’t take any action Monday but plan to adopt the budget at the October council meeting.
New Beginnings Day Care
Kristin Billet, director of New Beginnings Day Care at 706 W. Syracuse St. and Stephanie Lees, vice-president of the board, came to the council for approval on their expansion plans.
Billet explained they’re receiving a Come Back Stronger grant provided for day care centers and preschools to be used for upgrading buildings because of COVID 19.
Lees said they want to install automatic doors so there’s no touching and also want to expand the space in the vestibule. Since the town owns the building they’re asking permission to extend the front of the vestibule.
“Then we got creative,” Lees said. “We’re feeling the need for more teachers.”
Billet described Kosciusko County as “a child care desert.”
“We’re one of three child care centers that accept infant and toddlers,” she said, adding that one grant opportunity fell through so they’re trying to secure one through Early Childhood Alliance Coalition and other means.
Lees said they want to add two additional rooms — one room for toddlers and one for multi-purpose. Yet they might also be able to use it for after school care. She said they hadn’t contacted any contractors yet because they were “just dreaming — but we want to dream with possibility of actually being able to do it.”
Council Member Bob Cockburn asked how many kids they serve each day and was told 40.
Billet said the kids are separated by age — infants up to two, toddlers aged 2-3, preschool aged 3-4 and preschool aged 4-5.
Yet she said they’re only allowed three infants under 12 months old at a time. With the additional room and staff they’d be able to take 8 infants, 8-10 one-year-olds and 8-10 two-year-olds.
“I think it’s great,” Cockburn said.
Council President Doug Ruch clarified they were asking for two things: permission to upgrade the doors and the ability to seek grants to expand.
Gall said they have to go through area plan commission to get permits; all the council needed was not to object to the plans.
Ruch gave background on the history saying the town applied for a $500,000 state grant for the original building and ground “That’s how the town became the owner of the building.”
Council members said they had no objections and to just keep them in the loop.
MACOG update
Gall said Brett Roberts from Michiana Area Council of Government couldn’t attend the meeting so she updated the council on several items. She said they met the survey requirements for the Office of Community & Rural Affairs planning grant. The grant deadline was pushed back to Nov. 12 and the award will be Dec. 7.
She said they’re also checking into Main St. designation also through OCRA but they need to get businesses involved for that program.
Department reports
Department heads gave reports. Town Marshall Derek Kreider informed the council that an officer is at the police academy and should graduate in December. He also said he’s looking into a video system for new interview room and the prosecuting attorney is going to try to assist with the cost, which could be $12,000 to $20,000.
Council heard from Wastewater Superintendent Mark Brubaker that the clarifier needs to be repaired and he has a quote not to exceed $14,000. Council members want him to get a quote for a new one before they move forward.
They approved the purchase of a back up pump for $1,076.
For the water utility they approved treating well #4 by Peerless Midwest at a cost of $6,470 and approved the annual maintenance and inspection by Living Waters at a cost of $1,415.27.
In other business, the council:
• Heard Harvest Coffee is holding its block party at the new location on Ind. 15 on Sept. 25th from 5-7 pm with music and games, etc.
• Heard the clerk’s office will be closed Monday, Oct. 11 for Columbus Day.
• Heard the next council meeting is changed to Tuesday, Oct. 12 due to Columbus Day and the will adopt the budget at that meeting.
• Heard the Fire Department’s Chicken Barbecue will be the first Sunday of October at 11 a.m. — drive through and carry out.
• Set Halloween Trick or Treat hours for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.
