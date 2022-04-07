A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 7, 2022 @ 5:27 pm
Goshen, Indiana
Dilan Valdez and Ava Hettinger and shown calling the class' new phone line.
GOSHEN [mdash] Mary Ellen Holloway, 72, Goshen, formerly of Dothan, Alabama, passed away April 6. Funeral service is at 9 a.m., Saturday, at Eden Worship Center in Topeka. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. today at Eden Worship Center.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.