During tonight's meeting, the board of trustees approved the administrative recommendation to appoint Mrs. Kari Dyer as Director of Elementary Education effective July 1.
During her 24 years in public education, Mrs. Dyer has taught three different elementary grade levels, supported teachers as a literacy coach, worked as an assistant principal, and most recently served twelve successful years as Principal of Heritage Intermediate School. Mrs. Dyer has a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education from Manchester College and a master's degree in Curriculum, Assessment, and Instruction from Indiana Wesleyan University. She is currently working to add licensure in High Ability Education. Over the years, Mrs. Dyer has helped MCS with the recruitment, supervision, and development of certified teachers and classified support staff. She has collaborated with district administration while leading the evaluation and selection of elementary curriculum. As Principal at HIS, she worked to foster a customer service approach to public relations. In her new role as Director of Elementary Education, Mrs. Dyer will oversee all elementary curriculum and professional development initiatives. She will supervise and mentor our five elementary principals and participate in the recruitment and hiring of certified elementary staff. She will manage the Title I, Title II, High Ability, and Early Intervention grants and act as the required MCS Coordinator for both High Ability and Dyslexia. She will work closely with the Director of Secondary Education in the review of school handbooks and ongoing school improvement initiatives, while co-facilitating regular meetings with the MCS Instructional Leadership Team. Mrs. Dyer is an advocate for the continuous improvement of professional practices in order to increase learning outcomes for all MCS students. She has fantastic communication skills and is well respected within our community as a leader who demonstrates strong character and integrity. We are certain she will be successful in this new role and look forward to her getting started next school year.