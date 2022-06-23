MIDDLEBURY — School board member Mitch Miller of the Middlebury School Board of Trustees explained that despite being honored with the Indiana School Board Association’s Excellence in Governance, receiving the distinction isn’t difficult on a board that values their district.
“You want to do the best you can for your local school board and corporation,” he said. “The State School Board Association offers these opportunities for continuous improvement whether that’s professional development or training or webinars, conferences…”
Middlebury Community Schools Superintendent Jayson Snyder reported that the Middlebury Community Schools Board of Trustees had been recognized by the Indiana School Board Association (ISBA) with the Exemplary Governance Award. The Board Level recognition is awarded based upon the status of its individual Board members and their completion of certain criteria as a unit. The entire Board is recognized when a “majority” of the Board members receive Individual Exemplary Governance Award recognition.
“The Indiana School Board Association hosts a number of events and training and conferences and all board members across the state of Indiana are invited to participate,” Miller said. “They keep track of your attendance and participation, and the school board association will award the recognition.”
Individual Exemplary Governance Awards (EGAs) are received by demonstrating a desire for advancing the principles of good governance through participation in continuous improvement, professional development, trainings, seminars or conferences. Recognized individual Board Members were Gregg Eash, Mitch Miller, and Paul Gayler, who was a Trustee until Dec. 2021. The EGAs were conferred at the ISBA Spring Regional Meeting in Plymouth.
At the Region 2 meeting, roughly 150 school board members were honored with the individual distinction. Miller explained that there are likely thousands for school board members throughout the state but only a small percentage are eligible for the distinction.
“Not all boards across the state will attend those regional meetings or state conference,” he said, adding, “These are opportunities for us to grow and become better members by gaining knowledge and learning procedure. How to evaluate the superintendent and things… developing college students, what to get involved in and what not to get involved in. They’ll train and guide to make you a good board member if you just participate… it’s very helpful.”
Three of Middlebury’s five school board members were honored during the annual meeting, but Miller explained that the other’s aren’t slacking by any means. Rather, trustee Don Anderson took over for Gayler when he retired six months ago, and board president Kate Hummel and trustee Michael Varner also only began in the last few years, as well. Still, the board needs only a majority of members with the EGA recognition, based on the previous year’s programming for the entire board to be honored.
“They just don’t have the (years of longevity) that we have,” Miller explained of his counterparts, adding that he expects by next year or the year after for all board members to receive the same honors.
Middlebury Community Schools Board of Trustees boasts a history of receiving the recognition, having also received it in 2019.