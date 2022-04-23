MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Lacrosse hosted its 8th Annual LAX Out Childhood Cancer event with 12U, 14U, JV, and Varsity teams from across North Central Indiana.
Across four fields, 20 teams, featuring hundreds of Michiana youth lacrosse players.
“It’s really to bring awareness,” said president of the Northridge Community Schools’ lacrosse board Doug Lantz.
Proceeds from the concessions, apparel sales and general donations came to a grand total of $5,700.
Chances are cancer has touched each of your lives in one way or another,” Lantz wrote in a press release. “Even our Middlebury Lacrosse family is no stranger to the heartbreaking journey of childhood cancer. Several years ago, one of our own players, battled with osteosarcoma– so we decided to join the fight, raise awareness and “LAX Out Childhood Cancer.”
Sam Grewe was diagnosed with an aggressive bone cancer in 2011.
“Sam was a Northridge lacrosse player that got cancer in his leg,” Lantz said. “We put together this event for him.”
Grewe, 13 at the time, had to have his right leg amputated as a result of the cancer, but still found success following graduation from Notre Dame University in May 2021.
“He became pretty famous,” he said.
Grewe went on to compete in the Paralympic Games winning several gold and silver medals over his career thus far.
“We’ve always had somebody in our community [with childhood cancer],” said Lantz
This year, LAX OUT has grown substantially, with 20 teams between John Adams, Carroll, Penn, South Bend Bears, Center Grove, Homestead, and Elkhart lacrosse programs over the course of 10 hours.
“We’re bringing teams in more regionally, and so we want to give back to more regional, not just local,” said Lantz. “Trying to help out on a broader scale.”
This year’s benefiting organizations are Riley Children’s Hospital and Ronald MacDonald House of South Bend.
“This event just keeps getting bigger and bigger. I mean, the first one we did was probably about three hours.”
Both Rudy Chapman, of Middlebury, and Jack Dorbin, of Bristol, were also supported by this year’s fundraising efforts by the daylong event. The two were also honored at the event.
