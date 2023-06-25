MIDDLEBURY — With 54 float entries, chosen by factors of creativity, the number of people invovled and level of thought that factors into each entry, the 2023 Middlebury Summerfest Parade took place in sunny weather Saturday.
Michael Holloway served as parade announcer.
“We were told today, (the parade has gone on) 55 years,” Holloway said during the event. “It think it IS what small town America is like.”
Town Manager Mary Cripe, who served as grand marshal for the parade, said that tradition is what brings the community out for the event.
“It’s just something that pulls the whole community together and everyone enjoys it,” she said, adding her thought on serving as grand marshal. “It’s an honor.”
