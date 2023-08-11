MIDDLEBURY — Don Anderson, school board member for Middlebury Community Schools, has been appointed to the Legislative Committee of the Indiana School Boards Association to help direct the development of the Association’s advocacy agenda for 2024.
The members of the Legislative Committee convened Aug. 4 at ISBA’s main offices in Indianapolis for a daylong meeting to discuss and identify both the annual Legislative Priorities and the annual Legislative Foundational Statements for ISBA.
Topics considered by the Legislative Committee include education deregulation and regulatory relief, school accountability, student support services, curricular materials reimbursement issues, and school board governance matters. The committee’s recommendations are presented to the ISBA Delegate Assembly for formal approval at the ISBA-IAPSS Fall Conference, which is scheduled to take place Sept. 25-26 at the Indiana Convention Center. ISBA’s Legislative Committee is composed of two school board members from each of ISBA’s 10 geographic regions.
“The school board members who volunteered to serve on our Legislative Committee play a vital role in helping shape sound K-12 education policy,” said ISBA Executive Director Terry Spradlin. “We thank them for their knowledgeable input, and we commend them for their dedicated public service.”