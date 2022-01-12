BACKGROUND
Parental consent now required to access illicit materials
MIDDLEBURY, INDIANA (January 12, 2022) – Middlebury Community Schools board members voted at their January 4, 2022 meeting to allow books containing inappropriate materials including pornography, profanity, and racism in the Northridge Middle and High School libraries. Beginning January 5, 2022, according to the board minutes “these books will require active parent permission for students to have access to the books.” Out of the Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez and Everybody Sees the Ants by A.S. King received 2 board members votes to remove these books and The Infinite Moment of Us by Lauren Myracle received one removal vote.
Northridge Area Parents Association (NAPA) leader, Pam Keyser, stated that, “These books are inconsistent with providing a moral and wholesome learning environment for our children and have no place in our schools.” Members of NAPA, as well as concerned citizens throughout Elkhart County and the state, continue to lobby state senators for the passage of SB17 which ends the exemption loophole protections allowing public schools and libraries to offer illicit materials to minors.
MCS attorney, Tim Shelley, has denied parental access to Adult Contact books located on the back shelf of the Northridge Middle School library after multiple requests for a list of these books.
Pam Keyser, NAPA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.