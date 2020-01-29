NEW PARIS — Fence manufacturer and distributor Merchant Metals of Atlanta, Georgia, will close its New Paris manufacturing plant by August.
In a Jan. 20 WARN notice letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the company states the plant at 71347 C.R. 23, will permanently close on March 20. The 68 employees will be dismissed April 30, May 1 and Aug. 14. No reason for the closure was listed.
The company operates 39 distribution centers in 26 states and five manufacturing plants.
