Goshen’s annual Memorial Day service featured the color guard wearing masks and social distancing by the firing party. But what remained the same was the thanks given to veterans who were killed in our nation’s wars.
“Memorial Day is about people,” said guest speaker Mayor Jeremy Stutsman. “It is about people who died serving their country and their fellow Americans, as well as future generations. They served in order to protect each and every one of us.
“We Americans are at our best when we come together bonded by a noble purpose. Memorial Day is a time to come together and give thanks for the sacrifices of our fallen heroes.”
“Our freedoms should remind us of our debt to them,” Stutsman said. “It is our duty to never forget them.”
Featured speaker was Jeff Schrock, who served in the United States Air Force for 29 years. He retired 11 years ago as a chief master sergeant. He was deployed overseas five times and twice in the United States.
Schrock recounted some of his many experiences, including in the Middle East when the temperature was so the soles of his shoes melted.
“Over the years I have had a great many adventures and seen some great things of the world and stood at some of the great wonders of the world,” Schrock said.
Those wonders included the great pyramids and sphinx in Egypt and Ephesus in Turkey.
He also was able to meet local residents and help them when he could.
“I remember the bread maker in Turkey raised the price of a loaf of bread from 11 to 12 cents,” he said. “You and I wouldn’t blink an eye at this. But you also have to remember that had to feed a family for a day and there was also no preservatives in it. So, if you didn’t eat it that night, by the next morning it was a brick.”
Schrock said he decided to buy all the baker’s stock for $10 or so in 1980s dollars and then provide the bread to the women of the neighborhood.
The work day on his deployments were 12 hours on, 12 hours off. The work hours also included an hour of commuting time. Work weeks were six hours. He added he greatly enjoyed the one day he could dress in civilian clothing when he was deployed, along with his military gear, as long as he stayed in the housing area.
“I want to thank all of the service men and women here today and the service men and women who died, giving me the privilege of being here today to speak to you.”
