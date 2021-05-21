The following events will be hosted by local veterans organization this coming Monday, Memorial Day
1) American Legion Post 215, Lagrange - Cenremonies at 9 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Howe, and 11 a.m. a the cemetery in Lagrange.
2) Bristol - 10 a.m., Oak Ridge Cemetery, American Legion Post 143
3) Goshen - Rogers Park, 8:45, and County Courthouse, 9 a.m. Parade starts at 10:15 a.m. at Main and Jefferson and ends at Oak Ridge Cemetery, with a wreath placement at 11 a.m., Joseph Fareel will serve as Marshall, and the post will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4) Nappanee - 11 a.m., ceremony at city hall, followed by a Veterans Appreciation Day at the legion at 201 W. Lincoln, open to the public
Milford - AIR FORCE FLYOVER?
Ligioner - 10 a.m. cemetery on the south end of Kimble.
11 a.m. at cemetery across from Casey's on Ind. 5
Noon: Wreath throwing into water of Martin Street Bridge (?)
