GOSHEN — Two murder trials are both scheduled for Jan. 23, but only one will go forward.
Dustin McKee, 31, is accused of killing his roommate, Brandon Lowe, 38, Aug. 25, 2021.
Elkhart officers responded to a call at the two’s apartment home at 424 N. Michigan St., Elkhart. Regarding an argument between McKee and Lowe around 7:50 p.m. that day. According to the probable cause affidavit, there were no allegations of the fight, but the two had been drinking, and there was no information on what the disagreement had been about, but that Lowe had agreed to move out within two days’ time following a discussion with police.
Yet then, 90 minutes later, McKee himself called 9-1-1 to say he’d shot Lowe, who, according to McKee, kept harassing him after police left the residence so he shot him.
In statements to police at the time, McKee said he “didn’t want to do it,” and that he “didn’t want it to happen,” according to the affidavit. There were five spent bullet casings in the room, where Lowe died.
When interviewed by detectives, McKee allegedly said Lowe had forced himself into his bedroom before he shot him, according to the affidavit. As they investigated the room, police didn’t find apparent damage to the door, but that it was open while the knob was locked.
Evidence also indicated the door was shut when Lowe was shot, the document shows. A detective also noted McKee had been convicted of a felony battery charge in Cass County in April 2019, and the conviction made it illegal for him to have a gun.
McKee is being charged with one count of murder and a Level 4 felony count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
With a trial scheduled for Monday, the court met to decide whether or not they’d be able to keep the date. This was because McKee’s attorney Jeffrey Majerik has been sick for several weeks and told the court he believes he was getting worse and scheduled yet another doctor’s appointment in hopes of seeing results.
“I definitely don’t want to go to trial unless Majerik’s going to be on the top of his game and it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be, with how sick he is,” McKee told the judge. “I have no problem continuing it.”
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lucas Shoemake protested, however, stating that the victim’s family is already in town with hopes of being in attendance.
Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno agreed to reschedule the hearing for Jan. 23 despite the objection, which is the same day another murder trial — that of Jordon Norton — is scheduled to take place. If Norton, 31, goes to trial that day, McKee would not.
It’s not expected that Jordon Norton’s trial will go ahead as scheduled for Jan. 23, though, according to the court. Thursday morning, Norton’s defense attorney Kathie Perry expressed her wishes to withdraw from the case.
Norton was found guilty by a jury in June of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness for injuries caused to Kali Smith Aug. 23, 2020 at Hardy’s Bar, 610 S. Main St., Elkhart, and is still awaiting a retrial for the accusation of the murder of David Artley, 43. In September, the court discovered that they’d have to wait even longer for the case to get to trial because Norton was being held in by the federal court in St. Joseph County.
The hold was caused by a probation violation for a firearms judgment dating back to 2018, to which Norton had plead guilty. Norton was sentenced July 23, 2019, but the case was reopened on a probation violation Aug. 27, 2020, due to a failure to firearms and ammunition following the release of the probable cause affidavit for the 2020 shooting and subsequent death of Artley.
The murder count is currently scheduled for retrial Jan. 23, but it’s unlikely to take place at that time due to his attorney requesting a withdrawal. Perry admittedly had announced to the court her intentions to withdraw back in September but had been unable to inform Norton, as he was in federal custody. Perry said the first time she’s been able to speak to him since his hold began was on Tuesday.
Christofeno said the court's main concern is that Norton has counsel for the scheduled Jan. 23 trial date. Norton’s status conference was continued to Dec. 8 to further address the issue. If Norton cannot stand trial with representation Jan. 23, McKee will.
Paul E. Throesch, who is accused of death caused by operating while intoxicated, plead guilty Thursday. It’s the third time he’s attempted to plead guilty.
The charges stem from a four-vehicle crash in which investigators said Throesch, as one of the drivers, pulled out from a gas station next to the Six Span Crossing shopping center and into the path of an oncoming box truck on C.R. 17 near the Ind. 120 intersection Oct. 2, 2018, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The vehicles collided, and the crash pushed the box truck into the opposite lanes where it was then struck by an SUV driven by Vincent Spirito of Elkhart. Spirito’s SUV was then rear-ended by another oncoming SUV. Spirito was injured in the crash, and later died at a local hospital, police said.
While at the hospital, investigators had blood drawn from Throesch and tested. Analysis from a blood draw at the hospital showed Throesch had a marijuana metabolite in his system, as well as a sedative with levels “outside the therapeutic range,” the affidavit stated. A detective noted Throesch had a prescription for the sedative.
Throesch said during the plea agreement meeting that he hadn’t smoked TCH the day of the car crash, but admitted that he had smoked previously.
Throesch was sentenced to nine years at the Indiana Department of Corrections, with five years suspended and five years on reporting probation, along with admission into the Recovery While Incarcerated Program.
Enrique Flores
Another man accused of attempted murder also met with in Christofeno’s court for an initial bond hearing. Enrique Flores, 21, Goshen, was accused of shooting his brother, Hector Flores, 24, in the parking lot of Crazyman's Stompin’ Grounds Bar and Grill, 1914 Elkhart Road, Goshen, Oct. 22.
Flores’ public defender Matthew Johnson told the court that he no longer wished to proceed with the bond hearing, following comment regarding a previous charge of armed robbery Dec. 14, 2017. The case is scheduled for a jury trial on May 1 with a trial status conference April 13.
Jake Brunette
Another man accused of stabbing and killing in Monarch Mobile Home Park in Elkhart finally received the results of his competency evaluations which began in February. With the first two evaluations in opposition to each, the court issued a third one to determine how to proceed with Jake Brunette’s case.
Brunette is charged with killing Andrew Conley, 23, Nov. 17, 2021, after police responded to a call from a man who’d said he’d been stabbed during a fight at Monarch Mobile Home Park in the 2300 block of Cassopolis Street around 7:55 a.m. After giving him first aid at the scene, medics began transporting the man to a local hospital, but he died en route.
Johnson, also his public defender, confirmed with the court that he and his client do not request a full competency trial. Johnson said Brunette meets the minimum competency requirement and the hearing was waived by agreement of the parties. The jury trial remains scheduled for Feb. 6, 2023.