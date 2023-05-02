NAPPANEE — Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins read two proclamations at the city council meeting Monday evening and representatives from the featured organizations were present.
The first was declaring May Mental Health Awareness Month in Nappanee. The proclamation states in part, “Mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well being and all Americans experience times of difficulties and stress in their lives and prevention is an effective way to reduce the burden of mental health conditions.”
Therefore the mayor was declaring May 2023 Mental Health Awareness Month in Nappanee and called upon all citizens, government agencies, businesses, and schools, in Nappanee to recommit the community to increase awareness and understanding of mental health.
Jenkins said the state was also observing the month with the theme “Look around and look within” and he said as you look around be aware that people may be experiencing some mental health problems and we should also look within to check on our own mental health.
Members of the Mental Health task force were present including Lindsay London who said, “I appreciate our city recognizing this vital part of our health and that we can talk about it — it used to be a stigma and now we have a proclamation recognizing it at a council meeting.”
The other proclamation was for Poppy Days — National Poppy Day is May 26 and the proclamation explained the history of the day from World War I and the poppy was chosen from the poem ‘In Flanders Field’.
The proclamation stated that Nappanee American Legion Auxiliary Unit 154 plans to promote ‘National Poppy Day’ and educate the community May 19 and 20. The mayor declared those same days in Nappanee and “encourages all citizens, residents and visitors in Nappanee to join and observe this day to honor every service member who has died in the name of liberty, freedom and democracy while also showing their support for living veterans and service members and their families.”
Betty Slagle of the American Legion Auxiliary pinned a poppy on the mayor and told the council that all monies raised go to help local veterans.
Park Ordinance Amendment Moves Forward
The council passed on second reading an ordinance amending the park policies and procedures, which opens the door to allow alcohol on park property under certain circumstances only.
The amendment states, “No person shall being alcoholic beverages into any park or consume, have in possession, sell, give away or handle alcoholic beverages in any parks and streets unless specifically authorized and approved by the Board of Parks and Recreation pursuant to the Board of Parks and Recreation’s policy and procedures.”
Jenkins said there were a couple of blanks last time and the fees for violation, according to the current city code can be up to $2,500 per occurrence. Those requesting to have alcohol would also need to have the proper permits, insurance and security.
Park Superintendent Chris Davis said they’re still working on applications but in the rental agreement they would show all the forms needed if requesting to have alcohol. He said the park board meets next week and they’ll iron out final details so the council would have a copy before third reading.
Council Member Dustin Geyer, who wasn’t present at the last meeting, had questions about liability and insurance which were answered by City Attorney Brian Hoffer and Council Member Ben Leavitt.
The council unanimously approved the amendment on second reading.
Rezoning
The council also approved on second reading a rezoning request for property at 1755 E. Market St. from Industrial 1 to Business 2 by Shepard Land Investments. The property is east of the O’ Reilly Auto Parts Store and will be a Family Dollar Store. It was approved without comment.
In other business:
The mayor updated the council that they’re waiting for more appraisals to come in on the three sites they narrowed down for a proposed new fire station. He said they hope to have a decision on the site by end of May or beginning of June.
“We’re taking one step at a time,” he added.