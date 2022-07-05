GOSHEN —
From Goshen to New York in Summer 2022! Maya Narayan has been accepted to Broadway Artists Alliance of New York City!
Maya Narayan was most recently seen as the role of Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls at Goshen High School and as Moana in Moana Jr. at the Round Barn Theatre. She is excited to take the next step of a potential career by heading to New York City! Congratulations to Maya and all the luck on her new adventure. Broadway here we come!
Broadway Artists Alliance of New York City is an elite, audition-based program that provides professional training for young musical theatre performers. The program is uniquely situated in the heart of New York City, and offers classes taught by Tony Award winners, Broadway performers and New York’s top casting directors, agents, coaches and choreographers. Candidates audition to be voice, acting, or dance majors and, if accepted, get to study in New York City with other students from around the country and overseas.
Broadway Artists Alliance students work to develop their “Triple Threat” performance skills while learning about the business of acting and making connections with industry professionals. They also perform in a final industry showcase for top NYC Agents, Managers and Casting Directors. Students receive group instruction and private coaching in disciplines including audition technique, song interpretation, monologue work, scene study, on-camera acting, and musical theatre dance from instructors including Tony Award Winners and Nominees Jessie Mueller, James Monroe Iglehart, Kelli
O’Hara, Rob McClure, Alex Brightman, Randy Graff, Sutton Foster, Derek Klena, Christian Borle, Jen Colella and Jason Robert Brown, and Broadway and TV professionals as Desi Oakley, Jeremy Jordan, Arbender Robinson, Lea Michele, Megan Hilty, and more! Broadway Artists Alliance’s alumni can be seen on Broadway, in National Tours, on Television, and in Film. Past students include Grammy Winner Ariana Grande, Broadway’s Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Phoebe Koyabe (Dear Evan Hansen),Ryan Foust (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Casey Butler (Finding Neverland), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Clay Thomson (Moulin Rouge, Newsies, Matilda), Emerson Steele (Violet), Nala Hamilton (The Lion King) and Emma Howard (Matilda, Violet and The Beguiled film), Zoë Glick (Frozen, The Bedwetter) and Sarah Meahl (Hello, Dolly! Kiss Me, Kate! Black No More), just to name a few!
