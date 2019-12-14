I’ve been asked probably a dozen times or more if I’ve been to the new O yet.
“The new O” is The Oasis, Goshen’s newest restaurant that was revamped and opened a few weeks ago.
I haven’t been there yet. And there’s a good reason. A couple good reasons, actually.
Mostly it has to do with being fair to a new place.
Critiquing someone’s food, service and atmosphere takes guts. The restaurant owner wants you
to say nice things. The reader wants you to be brutally honest. The editor wants it to read well, be the right length and be turned in on deadline. Balancing those is delightful work, but it is work.
Soon after I started critiquing, a restaurant owner leveled his finger at me one day and said, “You’re messing with our livelihood.” I realized he was right and that I had to work to be fair.
Being fair often means waiting to go to a restaurant when it opens. I love being the one who tells folks that a new place is going to open and what they might find when it does.
When a restaurant owner tells me a date they hope to open, I nod and know that it might be some time after that depending on construction, permits and staff readiness. In some instances they miss the date by a week. In others, it’s by months. I will usually write something like “the owner hopes to open in mid-January” and leave it at that.
Prior to opening, owners sometimes do soft opening events. These are nights for the staff to practice making and serving the food. The interior is clean and ready. The cooks and servers have been trained, but now customers are sitting at the tables and the intricate dance begins.
The timing is rarely dialed in at first.
I occasionally get asked to attend soft opening events. I love going and seeing a restaurant in its infancy, but rarely write a review based on it. I will offer feedback to the owner if they want it. That’s what those nights are all about. But you’ll rarely find me at a restaurant for a meal within the first 30 days of its opening.
I used to tell people when a restaurant was expected to open and circle back after it did.
Sometimes that gave a restaurant owner a chance to work out a few wobbles before the hordes of customers swarmed the place like a scene out of “Braveheart.”
Social media changed that. Whether I announce a restaurant is open, as soon as a customer posts a photo to Facebook or Twitter, the word is out and often inspires others to try a place.
Newspaper folks have this thing about wanting to be the first to tell someone something, but sometimes waiting has value. As a critic, I want to be fair and it’s often most fair to wait a bit.
Readers tell me what they think. I’m gathering feedback long before I raise a fork in a place. I hear when a place is slow on service.
What I never want to hear from a reader is that they tried a place one time soon after it opened and will never go back. Restaurants grow up quickly and are likely to get better at the craft. In a community our size, writing off a restaurant after one poor visit usually isn’t fair, particularly if you didn’t tell the staff about your experience.
Sometimes, as I prepare to do a review, the chef will change, so I’ll wait a bit longer. (In at least one instance that kept happening and I never did write about the place.)
Sometimes I don’t have much good to say after several visits and will hold off on saying that.
Sometimes it just takes me longer than 30 days to try a place several times and write something. Not every place that opens is worth of a full-fledged review and I simply can’t review every place that opens in our region. (I have but one gullett to give to the cause.) But I can work to help readers understand whether they may like a place that joined the dining scene.
The Oasis is open. It’s been busy, from what I see and hear. I’ll look forward to visiting soon and then you’ll hear what I tasted and thought about it.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
