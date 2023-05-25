GOSHEN — In the words of the head of one Goshen organization, positivity goes a long way.
“The biggest treasure that I discovered from being here is the encouragement and positive attitude that I walk away with every week,” shared Maple City Toastmasters club member T Mounsithiraj.
The goal of the Toastmasters club is to help leaders in the communications skill to grow and be more comfortable in front of audiences. It was founded in 1924 and includes over 100 countries with a total of 280,000 members.
Five members of the Goshen club shared their appreciation and growth within their years as a member.
“I think that we can all get better at our speaking and this is a good safe corner where people can point out things and you could improve on that maybe you could never see yourself,” Aaron Kindig said about why he decided to join.
Members also use the club as an opportunity to better their career paths along the way.
“As I moved into my professional career I found that I was not communicating as well as I wanted to, and so I came to toastmasters to learn that,” shares longtime member Joel Hawkins.
Hawkins found a love for competing along the way, recently winning the humorous contest category of the competitions.
For competitions, there are many different levels to which to advance.
“Every year they have an annual speech competition where we select a representative from the club and compete from the area and go from the club level, the area, the division, the district, the regional and then international, which we hope to go after,” Mounsithiraj explained.
This past Saturday in Indianapolis, Mounsithiraj won the District 11 national championship, which is Goshen's district.
In order to be a part of the competitions, members have to work on their public speaking during the weekly meetings.
“For a typical meeting we have people that give speeches — when we give speech evaluations back we do it with a positive and then one thing that they can work on and then a positive again,” shared member Sondra Resen. “So they always feel like they did a good job but we do give them one thing to work on, and they gradually gain confidence.”
There are a number reasons why encourage others to join.
“You always walk away encouraged about what you do," shared Mounsithiraj. "It's so pure driven. It’s about encouraging each other and I think that’s the best part about this club,”
The Maple City Toastmasters meet weekly every Wednesday from 11:10 a.m. to noon at the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St. It is open to anyone who wants to join at 18 years and older.
To learn more, visit www.toastmasters.org.