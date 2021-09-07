GOSHEN — An investigation is underway into what led to the shooting of an Elkhart man in Goshen this past weekend.
The 22-year-old man was shot in a leg and arm somewhere on the city’s north side. He then drove to the 1000 block of South Main Street around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, Goshen police said in a report. The suspect was described as an “unknown male” in the report.
Police caught up to the victim during a separate, unrelated traffic stop, and he was treated at the scene, the report shows. The man was then taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment.
No names were released, and no arrests were reported.
The case remains under investigation.
