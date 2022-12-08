GOSHEN — The man accused of shooting a woman in the head in Ox Bow Park Nov. 21 is facing an attempted murder charge.
An initial hearing took place Thursday in the Elkhart County Circuit Court for John Brandon Cox, 35. A witness indicated he’d heard a single gunshot and then observed a dark SUV slowing driving erratically in the area with the driver’s head slumped back before he heard squealing tires and the SUV came to rest.
The witness stated that a man exited the front passenger side of the SUV and angrily walked toward the driver’s side, then throwing the female driver to the ground before getting in the driver’s seat and leaving, running over the female’s arm in the process.
Surveillance footage from the staff at Ox Bow Park show a gray Chevrolet Equinox entering the park around 2:19 p.m. with a female driver and an individual in the front passenger seat, with plates that can be attributed to the victim.
The victim, who remains unnamed, was interviewed by officers at the hospital. There, according to the affidavit, she told officers that he and Cox had recently met for the first time in person after getting to know each other via Facebook. The victim also told officers that Cox’s legal name was “Taylor” although he goes by “Brandon” or “John” as well.
The victim told police that prior to the shooting, the two of them had driven to Ox Bow Park when they got into an argument. During the argument, Cox produced a handgun and placed it against her head, calling her a “stupid b****” before shooting her in the head, pulling her from the car, and taking her vehicle.
The victim was presented with a six-person lineup later in the day and identified Cox was being the person who shot her in the head. The victim also advised that she and Cox had stolen a guitar and sold it to Worldwide Pawn in Elkhart earlier in the day. The pawn shop confirmed the sale and the presence of both individuals at 1:32 p.m. on the day of the shooting.
Police contacted OnStar in an attempt to find the stolen vehicle and it was located travelling south in Salem, Ill. Authorities in Salem detained the driver, who identified himself as Cox, and police observed what appeared to be blood inside the vehicle and the driver advised that there was also a gun in the vehicle.
A preliminary plea of not guilty was entered by Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno, and the public defender’s office was appointed in the case. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 5, trial status conference for May 11, and a jury trial is scheduled for June 5.
JORDON NORTON
A murder suspect awaiting a retrial may have to wait even longer, as his attorney is pulling from the case.
Jordon Norton, 31, was accused of shooting and killing David Artley, 43, and injuring Kali Smith Aug. 23, 2020 at Hardy’s Bar, 610 S. Main St., Elkhart.
Norton was found guilty by a jury in June of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness for injuries caused to Smith and is still awaiting a retrial for the accusation of the murder of Artley. In September, the court discovered that they’d have to wait even longer for the case to get to trial because Norton was being held in by the federal court in St. Joseph County.
The hold was caused by a probation violation for a firearms judgment dating back to 2018, to which Norton had plead guilty. Norton was sentenced July 23, 2019, but the case was reopened on a probation violation Aug. 27, 2020, due to a failure to firearms and ammunition following the release of the probable cause affidavit for the 2020 shooting and subsequent death of Artley.
The murder count is currently scheduled for retrial Jan. 23, but it’s unlikely to take place at that time due to his attorney requesting a withdrawal. Attorney Kathie Perry admittedly had announced to the court her intentions to withdraw back in September but had been unable to inform Norton, as he was in federal custody. Perry said the first time she’d been able to speak to him since his hold began was Nov. 29.
During Thursday’s proceedings, Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno announced that Perry had filed a motion to withdraw herself from the case and asked Norton if he wanted the court to approve it.
“At this point my family financially we’re struggling to be able to keep up with payments and things like that,” Norton admitted. “I don’t want to lose my counsel. I don't think anybody ever wants to lose their counsel it’s just financially we’re struggling.”
Christofeno explained to Norton that the result will likely be a continuance of the jury retrial, especially as he was referred to the public defender’s office, which takes on a large load of cases.
A status conference was scheduled for Dec. 22.
BRETT BIRDSALL
A man accused of robbery and a stabbing on March 9 met with the court Thursday.
Brett Birdsall, 29, was arrested for armed robbery and battery by means of a deadly weapon after he allegedly robbed and stabbed the man.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim, James Kephart, called police reporting that he’d been stabbed in the 200 block of State Street in Elkhart.
The affidavit goes on to state that two individuals were seen in the area “acting suspicious and looking back toward the location of the victim.”
With blood dripping from Birdsall’s hands, he and the women were detained. The woman, Shontera Wilson, who it was later revealed, had falsely identified herself as her sister, also had blood at the base on her pinky. Wilson also told officers that she had two knives in her sweat shirt pocket. Officers found three on her, a plastic bundle of what officers believed to be meth and a glass pipe, and a wallet with Kephart’s documents.
According to the affidavit, Kephart told police he’d been using illegal drugs with Wilson and Birdsall and a conversation of sexual nature occurred before the three broke into a garage at 209 State St., where Birdsall pulled a knife and demanded money from Kephart. A scuffle ensued during which Kephart was stabbed and his wallet was stolen.
Birdsall and Wilson left the scene. Both denied to officers any involvement in the robbery but admitted they’d been in contact with Kephart, with Wilson stating that he’d found the wall on the ground and picking it up knowing nothing about the stabbing or robbery. Birdsall stated that he had been in the garage with Kephart but that Kephart had attacked him with a knife instead and the wallet fell out of his pocket and was then taken.
Christofeno entered a preliminary plea of not guilty for Birdsall during Thursday’s court proceedings and appointed the public defender’s office to represent him. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 5, trial status conference is scheduled for May 11, and a jury trial is scheduled for June 5.
JOSHUA FLORA
A man accused of armed robbery just hours after being released from jail had a pretrial conference in court Thursday.
Joshua Flora, 37, is accused of armed robbery, auto theft, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, and unlawful possession of a syringe.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Todd Behling told officers that he’d picked up Flora from St. Joseph County Jail a few hours prior and had stopped at Flora’s mother house to pick up a tire iron. While Behling was at a McDonald’s picking up a DoorDash order, Flora “began acting strangely and stabbing Behling in the side with the tire iron,” and threatening to kill him, the affidavit states. Behling also said that Flora reached into his pockets and took items, and claimed himself to be a U.S. Marshall before Behling finally called 911.
Officers dispatched to North Nappanee Street and McNaughton Avenue while the dispatch center was on a call with a person in a vehicle who was telling another individual to “stop poking that into my side” around 12:55 a.m. Jan. 29. Dispatch believed it to be a weapon and began pinging the victim’s phone location.
The caller was revealed to be Todd Behling, who informed officers that he was at 29941 New Castle Drive and that the other individual in the car, Flora, had a tire iron and was stealing Behling’s black Jeep Cherokee. A Jeep matching the description led officers on a chase wherein they initially lost the vehicle, but it was later found at the intersection of C. R. 108 and C. R. 1 crashed and on fire.
Officers pulled Flora out of the vehicle and he was hospitalized. At the scene, they found a syringe that would have been in the proximity of Flora.
During the Thursday pretrial conference, a discovery was requested, and a reduction of his $150,000 corporate surety bond was denied. The case is scheduled for a jury trial May 15 with a trial status conference April 13.
ANDRES CASTRO AND JONATHAN MORA JUAREZ
Andres Castro and Jonathan Mora Juarez, both 25, accused of threatening and robbing David Franklin Jr. and also possession of marijuana Dec. 2, also met with the court Thursday.
According a probable cause affidavit, Franklin was at Island Park watching geese when two men approached him. He got “an odd feeling about them” and so he left the pavilion, but they later came up from behind him and got in front of him, one pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at him. The other then threatened him if he did not give him his wallet or possessions.
They took his wallet, cell phone, and black backpack, running back toward the park, at which time, Franklin went to the police department to report the robbery. Witnesses also called from his office and reported seeing the robbery as it occurred. One witness took a photo of the subjects running away while another witness apparently got in his car and followed the two suspects who got into a vehicle and drove to and parked near a few shipping containers at Wal-Mart and began going through property. The affidavit indicates, officers apprehended Castro and Juarez, who matched the photographs, near Burger King and located items stolen from Franklin, along with a jar containing 26 grams of marijuana and a 9mm handgun.
Christofeno entered a preliminary plea of not guilty for both Castro and Juarez separately and the public defender’s office was appointed to represent both. Juarez and Castro have separate pretrial conference dates both scheduled for Jan. 5, trial status conference May 11, and jury trial is scheduled for June 5.