ELKHART – For Norma Alber, the past 28 years of her career in law enforcement have brought the most important and meaningful times of her life.
Alber, whose family moved to Elkhart when she was 2, always wanted to pursue a career in law, aspiring to become a practicing attorney. However, as she grew older and explored the field of criminal law, she found it to not be her true calling.
“I was an intern for a lawyer for awhile and I just decided that wasn’t what I wanted to do,” Alber mentioned.
She secured a job working at the Elkhart County Correctional Facility, starting as a jail sergeant and moving to road patrol shortly after.
Noting the scarcity of female minority officers, Alber said, “I was the first officer on the road the road that was of Hispanic/American Indian heritage.”
According to her, her ethnic background and gender was not an obstacle for her and she found her colleagues to be wonderful people, who brought with them a great support system.
From patrol officer, Alber went to serving warrants.
In 2003, she became a special victims unit detective.
“In SVU we specialize in anything directly related primarily to violent adult crimes,” Alber said. “The people we deal with in this unit are usually people who are the worst part of our community. The meanest and cruelest criminals.”
Most of these crimes dealt with in the special victims unit, Alber commented, are crimes of passion, rarely being premeditated.
The crimes in Elkhart County, Alber commented, are often spontaneous, typically the result of a dispute. She added that carefully planned offenses are very few in the county.
Alber is very grateful to have resources available through the jail to help those with anger or mental health concerns. She believes that the Elkhart County jail is one of the largest and nicest corrections facilities in the state of Indiana and has enjoyed her time working there.
The one aspect of criminal justice Alber particularly is attracted to is service and providing help, not only to vicitims, but to perpetrators.
Speaking of the help the corrections department provides to offenders, Alber mentioned, “With help and support, a good portion of people change.”
Alber strongly believes that the most important quality of good law enforcement is the ability to provide jail inmates with an opportunity to better themselves and affect positive change in their lives.
“I love my job,” Alber said. “It’s all about service here. We all work together to make Elkhart County a safe and great place to be.”
Currently, Alber teaches RAD, a self-defense course for women, and continues her work as an SVU detective.
Although she is passionate about her career and her service to the community, Alber looks forward to retiring and spending time with her husband, four sons and nine grandchildren.
