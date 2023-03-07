GOSHEN — School officials told Chandler parents that a decline in birth rate is the reason for the district’s decision late last month to close the school and repurpose the building into a manufacturing hub for high schoolers.
“Goshen as a community has grown, but it’s growing 55 years and older,” he said. Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Steve Hope explained, “Certainly, it’s not something that you want to do, but this is taxpayer money. We want to be good stewards of taxpayer money and so this is probably the best least-expensive option to meet our needs.”
Hope told Chandler's parents that the decision to close their school as a primary education building was the best solution to a growing number of district problems. The high school, just a block away from Chandler, opened an advanced manufacturing and building trades wing in April 2021, but quickly outgrew the space.
“We have more students than we’ve ever had taking manufacturing, construction, certified nursing assistant, all of those classes to prepare students to enter the job force right after they graduate,” he said. “We have more demand than we have space for at Goshen High School.”
Originally, the district had been considering the construction of another building, but upon further research discovered another problem, with a matching solution. The district is shrinking, and it’s expected to continue shrinking in the coming years.
“The reason for that is simply because, unlike you, a lot of people are just not having kids,” he asserted. “Rather than building a new building for construction classes or other CTE classes, it made more sense to repurpose this building, which is very close to the high school.”
He added that the main reason Chandler was chosen was close proximity to the high school. In fact, students who attend will continue to park at the high school, not at Chandler, and walk to the new manufacturing hub.
The bulk of Chandler students will be redistricted into West Goshen, an estimated 75-80 students.
About 45-50 students living in the area from Plymouth Avenue to Madison Street will attend Parkside, and roughly 30 students in the northern portion of the area will attend Chamberlain. The numbers do not include incoming kindergartners or transfer students.
“It’s still under their capacity,” Hope said, with Chandler now one of the less dense schools in the district.
“Chandler has had some declining enrollment,” GCS Associate Superintendent Alan Metcalfe said. The school currently has 214 students including transfers.
The district itself still has nearly 100 students doing online learning from COVID, and class sizes have shrunk. Hope explained that the district expects the decrease to continue over the next five to six years, and he’s hopeful that the population will increase or level out later.
Parents continue to ask, if the population is decreasing, why did the district build an intermediate school and a new manufacturing wing onto the high school in 2021. The buildings were approved in 2019 at a time when Hope said the population was growing and forecasts indicated continued growth.
“The data before COVID was that the population was growing and growing at a pretty good step and so an intermediate school was needed,” he said. “COVID just really did a number on Goshen, Elkhart County, and Indiana. … Many people predicted the birth rate would go way up during COVID, but it did not. It went down, and hopefully, we’ll see a swing in the other direction in a few years.”
Hope added that if the need arises, Chandler can be returned to its primary school status, and if that happens, the manufacturing hub would need a new home.
“We just saw Chandler, to meet our immediate needs, as a much less expensive option,” he said. “This is just a really cost-effective way to meet our immediate needs.”
As for staff, GCS Director of Staff and Student Services Lori Shreiner said she and her staff are meeting with teachers and staff individually to ask them which schools they’d like to move to, and encourage them to explore other schools within the district. Positions for nutrition, paraprofessional, and office have remained open across the district, and the transition will help to fill those. Chandler will still require custodial staff so they will stay. In addition, Shreiner said retirements and teachers moving to new districts will increase opportunities as the school year comes to an end.
“We’re hoping that this will help fill in some of those holes,” she explained. While most of the teaching positions in the district have been filled with long-term substitutes, it leaves a burden on the administration when there’s a maternity or medical leave, to find new substitutes that aren’t already filling a full-time teaching position.
Sheiner said principals at the other six elementary schools have already contacted her asking to reach out to teachers, but she’s telling them not to. Teachers, however, are allowed to contact principals if they’re interested.
“We know these are high-quality teachers,” she said. “We’re going to let the teachers kind of lead our way here … and the teachers are telling me where they want to go. That’s the first step. … It’s like a puzzle we’re putting together, but all our teachers will for sure have a spot. We’re getting creative with classified staff.”
Chamberlain Elementary Principal Todd Williams, Parkside Elementary Principal Julea Molnar-Ciesielski, West Goshen Elementary Principal Aimee Schade, school board members Mario Garber, Bradd Weddell, Allan Kauffman, and Ryan Glick attended the meeting, as did many administrative staff. Parents were also presented with a map of the proposed Goshen Community Schools redistricting, and transportation was on hand for additional questions.
The board is expected to take final action on the redistricting and repurposing during a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. March 13.