These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
02-14-21-32-42
(two, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $519,000
Cash4Life
12-18-31-39-60, Cash Ball: 1
(twelve, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: one)
Lotto Plus
16-19-20-25-35-42
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-two)
Quick Draw Midday
08-11-12-14-15-18-20-21-22-26-31-34-44-47-49-58-63-64-69-76, BE: 49
(eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-six; BE: forty-nine)
Daily Three-Midday
3-1-5, SB: 7
(three, one, five; SB: seven)
Daily Three-Evening
3-0-3, SB: 5
(three, zero, three; SB: five)
Daily Four-Midday
9-6-6-9, SB: 7
(nine, six, six, nine; SB: seven)
Daily Four-Evening
4-5-1-6, SB: 5
(four, five, one, six; SB: five)
Quick Draw Evening
01-03-06-08-12-13-19-21-23-24-29-36-40-52-58-60-62-72-73-76, BE: 19
(one, three, six, eight, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six; BE: nineteen)
Hoosier Lotto
05-06-16-19-33-34
(five, six, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $383 million
Powerball
20-31-38-40-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $409 million
