These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

02-14-21-32-42

(two, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $519,000

Cash4Life

12-18-31-39-60, Cash Ball: 1

(twelve, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: one)

Lotto Plus

16-19-20-25-35-42

(sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-two)

Quick Draw Midday

08-11-12-14-15-18-20-21-22-26-31-34-44-47-49-58-63-64-69-76, BE: 49

(eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-six; BE: forty-nine)

Daily Three-Midday

3-1-5, SB: 7

(three, one, five; SB: seven)

Daily Three-Evening

3-0-3, SB: 5

(three, zero, three; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

9-6-6-9, SB: 7

(nine, six, six, nine; SB: seven)

Daily Four-Evening

4-5-1-6, SB: 5

(four, five, one, six; SB: five)

Quick Draw Evening

01-03-06-08-12-13-19-21-23-24-29-36-40-52-58-60-62-72-73-76, BE: 19

(one, three, six, eight, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six; BE: nineteen)

Hoosier Lotto

05-06-16-19-33-34

(five, six, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $383 million

Powerball

20-31-38-40-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $409 million

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you