These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday
Quick Draw Midday: 05-09-12-17-21-24-25-33-38-43-45-46-47-49-56-57-62-68-73-77, BE: 47
Daily Three-Midday
5-9-6, SB: 7
Daily Four-Midday
0-3-0-6, SB: 7
(zero, three, zero, six; SB: seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
Powerball: 07-20-29-38-67, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday
Cash 5: 08-18-31-41-42
Estimated jackpot: $491,000
Cash4Life: 02-03-22-45-46, Cash Ball: 3
Quick Draw Midday: 02-04-11-14-15-19-29-34-35-37-38-41-42-43-50-51-54-65-75-77, BE: 38
Daily Three-Midday: 4-9-6, SB: 9
Daily Three-Evening: 4-7-2, SB: 6
Daily Four-Midday: 3-5-0-0, SB: 9
Daily Four-Evening: 8-4-2-5, SB: 6
Quick Draw Evening: 02-04-10-12-14-16-19-25-31-32-34-36-37-46-48-62-63-71-72-74, BE: 36
