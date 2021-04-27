These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Quick Draw Midday: 14-17-21-22-30-33-34-36-40-42-45-49-55-59-65-66-69-76-78-80, BE: 30
Daily Three-Midday: 7-3-6, SB: 2
Daily Four-Midday: 1-1-5-9, SB: 2
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $297 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Monday
Cash 5: 04-06-18-24-39
Estimated jackpot: $512,500
Cash4Life: 07-16-30-34-46, Cash Ball: 4
Quick Draw Midday: 03-04-05-06-09-12-23-25-34-35-39-40-42-53-57-64-65-71-76-79, BE: 4
Daily Three-Midday: 9-3-0, SB: 9
Daily Three-Evening: 5-6-4, SB: 5
Daily Four-Midday: 6-5-2-1, SB: 9
Daily Four-Evening: 4-5-2-5, SB: 5
Quick Draw Evening: 02-03-08-20-21-27-28-29-33-46-47-48-50-54-55-56-60-69-72-80, BE: 60
