LOREN SHAUM: Turkey prevails during the holidays

Turkeys go back 2,000 years when the Mayan Indians domesticized wild turkeys.
Then the Spanish Conquistadors arrived in the early 1500’s carrying with them many European diseases. These diseases would prove to wipe-out several Indian nations, including Incas, Mayans, and Aztecs.
But the Spaniards were able take turkeys back to Europe in 1519. By 1524, domestic turkeys had become prominent across Europe and even in England.
In 1620, the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth Rock with many domesticated turkeys — the start of raising turkeys in the New World.
Today, wild turkeys roam most of the states. While domestic turkeys are farm-raised.
Turkey facts
• Native Americans hunted wild turkey as far back as 1000 A. D.
• Ben Franklin proposed that the turkey be the official United States bird.
• Henry VIII enjoyed turkey, but Edward VII made eating turkey on Christmas fashionable.
• Since 1970, turkey consumption has increased over 100%.
• In 1970, turkey consumption during the holidays was 50%. Today, it’s just 29% because more turkey is eaten your-round.
• Over a quarter million turkeys are raised annually.
• Only turkey hens are harvested whole. Toms are turned into sausage, franks and deli meats.
• The average holiday turkey weighs 16-pounds.
• Turkeys have keen sight, comparatively, and can see in color.
• Wild turkeys can fly short distances up to 55 mph.
• Turkey is low in fat and high in protein. It has more protein that both beef and chicken.
We usually prepare the traditional roast turkey for Thanksgiving after letting it set in a brine overnight. If you ever get tired of the traditional, try this technique that I once demonstrated at a cooking class in Wabash.
Alternative Preparation
We were supposed to pick-up our Thanksgiving turkey at Creek Side Farm on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Other matters prevented that from happening, so we now will capture it this Saturday at the Goshen Farmers Market.
I always request the smallest turkey in the flock. 12-pounds is far more than the two of us can consume, so years ago, I chose an alternative method that I demonstrated at a cooking class at Gallery 64 in Wabash.
First, you have to butcher the bird to create breast, thighs and legs to be prepared separately.
Turkey Leg Confit
Confit (kan fe) is a French technique for cooking and storing meat in its own fat. You can pull the meat before preserving or afterwards. Either way, after preserving overnight. the confit is reheated using some of the cooking fat and served with various condiments.
Cook the legs with chopped carrots, celery and onion. Add beer and turkey stock made from the carcass after carving. Braise in a slow-cooker at 275 degrees for 4 hours, or until the meat pulls easily from the bone. To serve, I reheat the legs, etc. in some of its own fat and serve it as an appetizer with condiments. On occasion, I’ve made a robust gravy from the confit.
Turkey Breast Roulettes
This is another dish developed in France where turkey is stuffed with pork sausage and called boudin blanc.
I brine the breast overnight in salt water. Rinse under cold water and pat dry with paper towels. Cut in half and lay on a flat surface, skin-side down. Cover with wax paper. Vigorously pound the breast to less than an inch thick. Generously sprinkle a special poultry rub over the breast flesh and rub it in.
In a sauce pan, bring some turkey or chicken stock to a boil. Add chestnuts with some brandy and Bay leaves. Cook until the chestnuts soften – about ten minutes. Drain, chop and cool.
Combine pork with a breadcrumb-heavy cream mixture and add chestnuts. Spread half the mixture over the seasoned breast. Roll breast into a tight loaf and tie with kitchen twine. Repeat, then place roulettes in a large, greased baking dish, seam-side down. Add some stock and bake at 400 degrees until an instant-read thermometer reaches 160 degrees. Baste again, remove from oven and tent with foil for ten minutes.
Slice as desired and serve with warmed turkey leg confit for an exciting and tasty turkey feast.
Happy Holidays!