According to county historical records, the first European to venture into the area was French explorer, Sieur de La Salle, in 1680. The Miami Indians occupied this region for centuries, but de La Salle made peace with them.
In the early 1800’s, settlers arrived from New England, and called the settlement, Goshen, “a place where God looks after his people”! The town was platted in 1831 amongst a grove of maple trees, and the rich land known as the “Elkhart Prairie” drew more folks, including Amish and Mennonites.
Today, Goshen is a vibrant city of approximately 35,000. It’s a major recreational vehicle manufacturing center and is the home of the Elkhart County 4H Fair, arguably the largest in the country.
Downtown buildings are mostly circa early 1900’s, and a historical district has been established with the court house as the center. Part of the district are the buildings between Lincoln and Clinton across from the court house. Anchored on the north by the historical Olympia Candy Kitchen, the buildings include The Wiener Shack, Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn and the former White Horse Bar.
The Table @108
In 2019, the bar building became available, and Aaron Nafzinger, owner of Constant Spring down the street, envisioned that the space could be a family-friendly restaurant. He convinced his parents to buy the property, and the rest is history.
The Goshen News first reported the opening last fall, and since then, the fully renovated digs has opened for lunch. So, we had to check-it-out.
Walking in, you are stunned by the minimalistic, modern-chic décor and the spacious, open family room. Then there are the tables. All are custom-made by Fallen Trees Goods.
We meandered over to the adjacent barroom. Here, there is a massive community table — likely walnut — that probably seats twelve.
Settling at the bar, Christy greeted us with menus. Featured are Italian influenced dishes implementing as many local sources as possible, and low and behold, they had Peroni on tap. This Italian lager is one of the best Europe has to offer. It’s a light, crisp brew that’s easily quaffed.
There are other beers and an extensive series of craft cocktails. For a refreshing start, try the “sunrise splash.” – a concoction of Haku vodka, pineapple juice and grenadine. Nice!
Lunch
The menu is relatively simple. Among the three starters is a crostini. For salads, they offer an Italian salad and the classic Caprese salad, among others.
The signature soup is tomato bisque, but it wasn’t available on this day; however, the soup-of-the-day was an intriguing chicken-wild rice – perfect for a blustery day.
Moving on to sandwiches, there are six. Three are Italian influenced including beef, Caprese and meatball sandwiches. No burgers here.
They also serve two entrée portions — chicken breast and salmon.
We decided to start with the house-smoked salmon dip. It’s a creamy, cheesy (think ricotta) dip, lightly smoked and served with ciabatta. It was a great start, and the ciabatta was out-of-bounds.
What to do next? Watching the sandwiches coming-out, we decided to share one of those monsters and chose the Italian beef. This juicy delight is served on a Hoagie bun and rightly so. The beef, melted provolone and giardiniera (Italian pickled vegetables) topping could not have been better. When you couple the ‘wich’ with a bag of Broad Ripple potato chips, it’s spot-on. We would go back just for that.
Dinner
For starters, they add Italian sausage and marinated shrimp to the lunch offerings.
But pasta rules. They offer eight choices ranging from Alfredo to spicey puttanesca and everything in between. You can add a choice of protein, if you are so inclined.
The entrées are expanded to include a Yoder’s marinated steak.
If that’s not enough, you can always choose from one of three desserts, including tiramisu.
The Table could become the next best thing in Goshen since Kelly Jae’s Café. As the saying goes: “Everyone is welcome at our table.”
Without a doubt, it’s another luscious location.