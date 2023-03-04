Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Michigan... Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan... Elkhart River at Goshen affecting Elkhart and Noble Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Niles affecting St. Joseph, Berrien and Cass MI Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend. * WHEN...From Monday morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, The river reaches flood stage with the lowest residential areas beginning to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM EST Saturday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning to a crest of 5.7 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&