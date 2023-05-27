According to the State Historical Society, long before French Canadian trappers arrived in the early 1800’s, the Shoshone, Bannock and Paiute tribes roamed the Snake River Plain. The French named one location, “boise”, which means “wooded”.
The first white settler, Wilson Hunt, settled along the present-day Boise River in 1810.
In 1846, the Oregon Trail came through the valley, and the area became part of the Oregon Territory.
In 1860, gold was discovered and folks flooded the area. Fort Boise was established in 1863, and the natives were forced onto a reservation. That resulted in the deadly Snake River War in 1863.
In 1890, Idaho became a state and Boise was named the capitol.
Today, the area is known as Treasure Valley and is the home of the huge Micron Technology complex, one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world.
Known for its gorgeous sandstone capitol building, today Boise is a vibrant city and called “The City of Trees”. It’s also the home of Boise State University and its blue football field turf. With a population of more than 230,000, the city has been swamped by Californians and border crossers. Locals are concerned about losing their cowboy-style culture.
I’m here to train a distributor for Kassow Robots and trout.
8th Street Corridor
Boise’s 8th Street became such a popular area that the city has made the street to traffic a walking corridor. There are a litany of joints including international restaurants, pubs, shops and the popular Little Pearl Oyster Bar. Too much to choose from and so little time.
Regardless, my quest was fresh trout.
Fork
Cameron and Amanda Lumsden totally renovated the interior one of Boise’s oldest landmarks to create an innovative restaurant. Local artisans used barn wood and recycled materials to create rustic tables and the bar. Even the glassware is produced locally.
The menu is simple with a focus on northwest ingredients. There are sharables, sammies and a unique collection of entrees. Of the six starters, the tomato-basil fondue and grilled cheese looked interesting, but it would have been a meal. So, I moved on.
The “From the Garden” section included another interesting item: Rainbow beet and grilled halloumi. Halloumi is Cyprus’ national cheese and can be baked or grilled when it can be found. It’s delicious, but again, this would have been a meal.
I completely bypassed the sammies, but the seared halibut did look interesting.
Then comes the entrees with Idaho trout coming to the forefront. The two fillets were pan-seared, and stacked on a cassoulet — a French dish of seasoned white beans. Very unusual, but it complimented the delicate fish nicely. That and a red pepper coulis made this dish exceptional! My quest is partially complete!
The Lively
The Lively is a concept developed by Kari and Greg Strimple. In 2019, they decided to convert a Wells Fargo Bank building into a high-end restaurant, and to complete the project, they brought in Edward Higgins as Executive Chef.
The restaurant’s ambience with an international flare both in artwork and furniture. Downstairs is the Bar Gibbon offering a limited menu and outdoor seating. Upstairs is the main dining room, and it is first-class.
Accompanied by my Brazilian friend (that lives in Prague), we strolled in and plopped at the bar. Joplin. the bartender, greeted us with a grand ‘bullet’ (Kettle One martini). It was served in the smallest martini glass, ever.
The menu reflects the chef’s international experiences. Of the nine starters, there are several interesting items, like the Hamachi crudo and Idaho Springs caviar (trout roe). You can get one-ounce of caviar for $125. Served with boiled egg, capers, red onion, chervil (French parsley) and potato chips, it’s a delicacy to behold.
Having perused the menu earlier, I already knew what I wanted to complete my quest. I jumped to the Idaho ruby trout Rockefeller. Indeed, it was the right choice. Served with chopped fennel, salsa crudo and topped with a spinach pesto, it was a flavor explosion!
Now, with my quest and training complete in this delightful destination, I’m off to Detroit.