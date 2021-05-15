Travis Luke grew-up in Nebraska, but work brought him to Lake Country, and he stayed. He started an investment firm in downtown Syracuse and often frequented the Huntington Street Bar and Grill, which is almost across the street.
The creators of this nostalgic bar that’s kind of a rock ‘n’ roll museum, of sorts, were Steve and Jean Tarner. When they wanted to retire, Luke jumped on it.
“I love this place,” Luke said.
April has been a busy month for Luke. He closed the deal on the 6th, brought back a previous chef, Sean Bloom, hired general manager Aaron Ertle, and reopened on the 27th. Although hours have been limited, Lake Country response has been more than enthusiastic. On our first visit with friends, the place was packed.
Nostalgic Ambience
Memorabilia adorns the walls of this circa 1870s building. The likes of the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead, Elvis, Frank Sinatra and others bring back many memories.
Much of the original construction remains, including the stamped tin ceiling. According to local lore, the ceiling was installed in 1891. The bar is also a throw-back, dating back to 1875.
Food is Front and Center
The menu has a New Orleans twist with several Cajun-influenced dishes offered. There’s no soup, but you can start with one of seven appetizers, and the fried gator bites immediately got our attention. Direct from Louisiana, these tender, tasty, tidbits are fried and served with a Cajun remoulade. They are spot-on.
Another appetizer of note is Buffalo cauliflower, which is fried then tossed in a Buffalo-garlic sauce.
The jumbo wings appetizer is a favorite of the beer-drinking crowd.
The four salads are typical except for the southwest salad. It’s a plate of greens and other goodies that’s topped with a black bean salsa.
Quirky Sandwiches and Burgers
At the top of the sandwich list is the knuckle sandwich. It’s shaved ribeye that’s topped with ham, Swiss cheese, onions and mushrooms. It’s served with a garlic aioli.
There are five other sandwich choices, including the humongous half-pound BLT, and the interesting “bacon-wrapped hot dawg.” The “dawg” is deep-fried, wrapped in bacon then served with onion and mustard.
The five burger choices are a little funky, as well. All burgers are half-pound with the most normal one being the “working man.” But, the one that sticks-out is the “bayou burger.” This monster includes a Cajun shrimp, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. The bun is slathered with a Cajun sauce. Wow!
If any of those don’t satisfy you, try the “hot buns.” This fiery combination includes both pepper jack cheese and jalapeno peppers.
Classy Entrees
There are eight with the blue gill basket being a carry-over from the previous menu. It’s the best in Lake Country.
There’s also grouper, ribs, tacos, two chicken dishes and a 10-ounce ribeye, which looked tempting. One of our friends went for it and was quite satisfied.
The most unusual entree, however, is the alligator jambalaya featuring “mother’s special Cajun sauce.”
All entrees come with a choice of one of eight sides, and the onion rings are quite acceptable.
Brews Flow
Craft draft beers are featured with several from Indiana. With 30 total taps, a variety of select whiskeys, several wines and many bottled beers, the choices are abundant.
One recent evening, the general manager, Ertle, closed at 10 p.m. but left the front door unlocked. Soon a number of folks who worked at other Lake Country joints that had just closed came strolling in for a night cap. The bar immediately reopened, and the brews flowed.
Special Events
“We’ll start entertainment sometime this summer,” Ertle said.
Hopefully, they’ll bring back the bagpipe player for the next St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Past appearances drew large crowds.
Soon, they will softly open for lunch. Watch their Facebook page for updates.
HSBG is a classic bar with a neighborhood vibe. The enthusiastic new owner and his veteran staff plan to sustain that and continue to make HSBG another luscious location in Lake Country.
