According to the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum, the Pickwick Block in downtown Syracuse has gone through several transformations.
The “block” was created in 1936 when W. E. Long purchased the properties. The buildings were rebuilt using English Tudor architecture and converted to the Pickwick Theater. Adjacent to the theater was the Pickwick Lounge.
In 1946 a fire destroyed much of the block including the theater’s lobby. The entire block was rebuilt in 1947 and included the theater, the lounge, and Pilchers Shoe store.
Another fire ravaged the block in 1971 and destroyed everything except the theater. The reconstruction created a park-like space called Pickwick Place on the corner of Main and Huntington Streets. There was significant underground space salvaged during this reconstruction, and Pickwick Place was built on top of it.
Today, Pickwick Place includes a resource management company, a spa, a beauty salon, a title company, an excellent art gallery — the Water Lily, and a gazebo. The only way you know that there is anything other than these businesses is the gazebo. Finding the gazebo door is made easy by an overhead sign and once in, you don’t need a password. That door leads you down a full story into a dungeon-like area that covers nearly a half a city block.
Once you reach the bottom of the steps, you are immediately reminded as to what a “speak-easy” might have looked like in the Prohibition era. This massive underground space is the home of an intriguing bar.
Down Under
Now going on 20-years, owners Nancy Clouse and husband Todd, have created a bar and restaurant that has a huge following. Famous for its colossal slabs of prime rib that draws folks from afar (recently a bunch of renegades from Minster, Ohio came to hammer this specialty), the menu also includes their popular pizza and other delicacies.
The prime rib comes in three sizes. The smallest is the “queen cut” — a 12-ounce portion. The current market price is $34.99. If that’s not enough, you can go with the monster 16-ounce “king cut” or the humongous, 20-ounce “Down Under cut”!
Another menu item that is not found in these parts is walleye. It’s served grilled or breaded, and you can get either preparation almond-crusted as an extra.
Baby back ribs are another specialty. They’re served sauced or with a Memphis dry rub.
There are also three other entrees including chicken, fried pollock and steak. For lighter fare, there are three salads and French onion soup.
Under sharables are eight choices, all, of which, can be had as a basket with a choice of fries (waffle or French) or onion rings. The garlic-lime shrimp skewers looked particularly interesting.
If you are into craft cocktails, there is a myriad to choose from, as well as twelve craft beers. Another bar specialty is whiskeys. Over half the liquor shelves are loaded with every kind of whisky and bourbon imaginable in Lake Country.
On this day, the special was $1 tacos, but I had to go with the walleye. Unfortunately, I didn’t understand that the almond coating was extra, but the grilled version was nicely done by chef Kelly Miller. I would have it again. Very tender and flaky, it didn’t require much of the tartar sauce that came with the plate. That, the house salad (definitely a sharable) and a side of broccoli made for an excellent dinner. The only comment is that the house dressing — an Italian-like dressing — was a bit too sweet.
Gayle, my wife, chose that garlic-lime shrimp appetizer, and it was definitely a sharable. Two skewers of four each and nicely grilled. She couldn’t finish them.
This subterranean gem is another luscious location and worth another visit. Although the prime rib is seemingly higher-priced comparatively, we’ll have to find out if its real.
Side bar
Much thanks to Jamie Clemens, Director of the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum, for the early history and several photos.