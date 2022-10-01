Long before any white settlers, Miami Indians settled in this lake area around 1750. Later the Potawatomi Indians migrated into the area, and the Miami’s moved across the Mississippi.
According to www.inkfreenews.com, the first white settler, Aaron Perrine, came to the shores of what is now Waubee Lake in the early 1830’s. In 1836, he laid out the town of Milford, which was named after a mill built at a fording area across what is now Turkey Creek. It is the second oldest town in Kosciusko County.
A post office was established in 1837, and more settlers arrived to farm the rich land, hunt and fish. In 1839, the first business was a blacksmith shop established by Samuel Sacket. He also became the postmaster.
Soon a hotel and other businesses were established. In 1878, the first newspaper was formed and called the Milford Times. Ten years later the Milford Mail was established. This paper was the forerunner to the present-day Mail-Journal, which was established in 1962.
Today, Milford is a tight-knit community of just over 1,600. The population is stable primarily because of local businesses like Chore-Time-Brock, Brock Grains, Bison Coach, Phend & Brown Construction and just east is the world’s largest duck farm, Maple Leaf Duck Farm (That’s another story).
Downtown Milford
There is a myriad of businesses clustered on and around Main Street. Led by another major employer, The Papers, which publishes the Mail-Journal and several other publications.
In the past we’ve written about a couple restaurants like Theresa’s Delectables and Harvest House Coffee. Theresa’s is now closed, but Harvest House took over their former location.
On Main Street, there’s a couple long-time establishments like Turf Bar and Whetten Pizza, plus another joint that recently took over the Main Street Bar and Grill location.
Harry’s Tap & Grill
The Beer family recently purchased the former Main Street Grill, received their liquor license and reopened the Cheers-like, neighborhood bar earlier this summer. Harry’s initial menu is quite simple, but according to bartender, Melissa, they are working on a new, more complete menu to be released this fall.
The menu starts with a section called: “Get in your Belly”. It’s really a starter menu that includes several popular bar items including gizzards, livers, onion petals, fried green beans, tater tots and their ever-popular wings.
Then there are the “Big Daddy Sharables”, which offers three monster items. Nachos El Heffe leads the list and is enough for four. Then there are pretzel sticks with beer cheese.
But the go-to when you’re quaffing cold ones is Harry’s House Fries. It’s sort of a take on the popular Canadian Poutine, but Harry’s serves this colossal dish smothered with bacon, gravy, cheese and two eggs. Looks more like a breakfast for two or three.
We strolled-in before the local crowd arrived and chatted with Melissa. Soon, we discovered that this is “Taco Tuesday”. For $1.50 each, you get a nice-sized taco stuffed with taco-seasoned ground beef, chopped lettuce and cheese.
They’re served with sour cream and pico de gallo. Seeing those come out by the groves, Gayle, my wife, made an easy choice and ordered two. They were a perfect portion for her.
Meanwhile, I’d heard too much about their burgers, so I immediately went to that section. There are six sandwiches including club and chicken sandwiches. The rest were burgers with the “Big Boy” being ordered frequently. It’s a hefty half-pounder with all the fixings.
Instead, I opted for the smaller 1/3-pound burger. Served deluxe with a slice of onion. It was as good a burger that I’ve had. Chef Steve uses a special seasoning that really enhances the ground beef.
And, the fires and cold beer weren’t bad either!
We can’t wait to see the new menu. Steve’s food is spot-on, and far better than most comparable bars. The ambience is homey and very comfortable, and the bar goes back decades. Harry’s is another luscious location — they we’ll hit it again.