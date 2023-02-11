Last year, I wrote about the expansion north of downtown Fort Wayne including the huge Parkview Regional Medical Center where I’ve spent way too much time lately, but I didn’t mention another delightful destination there.
Black Canyon Restaurant was founded in 2014 by three partners. Two of them, Ken Davenport and Garrett Hibiske, honed their skills at Biaggi’s on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. Davenport is the managing partner and Hibiske is chef partner.
Black Canyon is Born
The partners chose the former Oyster Bar North location to start their dream restaurant. They completely gutted the space to create an open floor plan, complete with a fireplace and an outdoor patio.
Black Canyon was named from the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park near Gunnison, Colorado, where Davenport visited frequently. We’ve also visited this beautiful area several times when we had a cabin in Crested Butte. Over the ages, the Gunnison River has carved steep canyon walls that are black depending on sun location.
Reflecting on his visits, Davenport naturally chose a décor of black, stone and wood accents throughout the restaurant.
The outdoor patio also includes stone walls and a huge fireplace.
Hibiske’s menu is based on the freshest, local ingredients available and is continually evolving. Many dishes are his twist on American classics, and over the years, the restaurant has served unusual items like tri-tip steak. This cut from the bottom of the sirloin is a highly marbled steak.
They frequently promote weekend specials. An example from last year, was seared scallops over hand-cut parpadelle pasta with white wine – garlic butter and basil oil.
What you immediately notice when walking in the door is the pleasant aroma from the wood-burning grill. The ambience around the u-shaped bar is also stunning.
Lunch
The lunch menu focuses on sandwiches, salads, and soups. Burgers are particularly popular and the highlight is the BC cheeseburger. This burger is a mix of short rib, brisket and chuck. It’s the best grilled burger you’ll find anywhere. I buy this mix from Martin’s Custom Butchery near Wakarusa.
Other unique sandwiches include a bison burger, an eggplant pita and shaved prime rib. Entrees include fish, beef, chicken, pasta and sashimi.
For lighter fare, the bang-bang shrimp from the appetizer section is a favorite.
Of the four entree salads, the Brussel and berry salad is one of the more unique salads you’ll found anywhere.
There are also three classic salads that you can combine with the soup of the day (Everyday there is a different soup.) or a stuffed baked potato.
Our most recent visit was on a Friday, and the soups are New Orleans gumbo and clam chowder. With those choices, the combo of soup and salad looked too tempting. So, we both jumped-in!
Gayle, my wife, chose the gumbo with a Caesar salad. The gumbo was spot-on, and the crouton-ladened Caesar salad was as good as any.
Meanwhile. I chose the house salad and the chowder. The blue cheese dressing on the salad was special, but the chowder was over-the-top. It wasn’t overwhelmed with potato, and the stock was rich and creamy. Loaded with clam pieces, it was one of the best chowders I’ve had!
Dinner
The dinner starter section is large with thirteen choices, including fresh chucked oysters. We’ll have to go back just for those.
Wood fired steaks are the primary entrées although there are eleven other choices. All steaks are aged 28 days and are prime grade. The signature is the cowboy ribeye. It’s 22-ounces of pure goodness and is more than a sharable.
All steaks come with one side and are market priced.
Desserts are also a good reason to visit BC. Cheesecake is always a specialty.
In our opinion, Black Canyon is the best restaurant on Fort Wayne’s north side. The ambience is chic but comfortable, and the food is exceptional. Clearly, it’s another luscious location that requires more visits, and they serve brunch on Sunday!