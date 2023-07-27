GOSHEN — Brianna Stark, 18, Goshen, finally attained one of her dreams in the 4-H world Wednesday.
Stark was named one of the final contenders of the Elkhart Couty 4-H Fair Round Robin Showmanship Competition.
In Poultry Club Showmanship and Rabbit Club Showmanship, she got Reserve Champion. Jessie Price won Grand Champion, beating her out in both categories. Youth can only compete in the Round Robin in one club, though, meaning that her second-place contender, Stark, got to compete in the 4-H Round Robin Small Animal Showmanship Contest.
“She said, after her second year of 4-H, ‘I want to do Round Robin,” her father, Israel Stark, said. As leaders in Rabbit Club, Israel and his wife Tammy knew for an hour before he could break the news.
“That was the most stressful hour of my life knowing and not being able to tell anyone,” he said. “As a dad, I’m going, ‘Yes!’”
Competitors at Round Robin are judged among others within the sized-based division and submit to a written multiple-choice quiz the day of the contest. In the small animal division are cats, dogs, poultry, and rabbits. In the large animal division are dairy feeders, saddle, swine, beef, lamb, goat, rabbit, and poultry.
The winner of Round Robin is considered the “Master Showman” of livestock in 4-H. Once a 4-H’er has won a division of the 4-H Round Robin Showmanship contest, they become ineligible for the future.
A 10-year 4-H member, Stark began her 4-H journey with one rabbit.
“I always wanted a rabbit, to begin with,” Stark said. “I found out there was a 4-H club for rabbits and so I got one.’
The first year, she just showed. In her second year, she started going to open class competitions.
“The next year, I got my rabbit a little girlfriend,” she said. “They’re like potato chips. You can’t just have one.”
From there, the collection continued to grow, first with poultry and then with goats.
“My friends had goats and they let me walk them, so the year after that I got goats,” she said.
This year, for her final year of 4-H, Stark showed a dairy feeder cattle as well.
“The cow was just my final hurrah,” Stark said. “What’s one more club?”
This year for Poultry Club, Stark placed Grand Reserve Duck, which was reserve overall. In Dairy Feeder, she placed 7th.
“I feel pretty good about this,” she said. “It was my first year and I didn’t know what I was doing so that’s amazing.”
A Northridge High School Class of 2023 graduate, Stark has plans to attend, Purdue University’s Veterinary Nursing program.