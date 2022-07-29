ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art is pleased to present a new spotlight exhibit, Michiana Master’s Series featuring the sculpture of Goshen-based artist and Associate Professor of art at Goshen College, John Mishler.
The Michiana Master’s Series seeks to acknowledge those individuals who have accomplished high honors in their field. Using the Elkhart Juried Regional as a starting point, the Michiana Master’s Series will annually feature standout, award-winning artists who have consistently proven themselves and their work to be of high caliber.
Mishler is a past recipient of two Best of Show awards in the annual Elkhart Juried Regional as well as over 20 Purchase Awards in the last four decades. Mishler’s outdoor sculpture can be seen across America in businesses and private homes. They are seen in Canada and France. There are five outdoor sculptures in the city of Elkhart including “Thunder Dance” located in front of the museum. This exhibit features works from the MMAA collection, maquettes or models for larger outdoor public works, and pieces borrowed from area collectors.
The exhibit of 25 sculptures continues through August 21. Admission to the Midwest Museum of American Art is $10 for adults, $6 for children age 8-12, $8 for children age 13-18, and $8 for college students with ID.
The Midwest Museum of American Art is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.