Goshen – As schools all around Elkhart County start a new school year, one subject has been a recurring theme in school safety – transportation.
Many local school systems are striving to continuously improve their district’s public-school transportation.
Lori Martin, Executive Assistant to Superintendent at Goshen Community Schools, believes the transportation system within the Goshen school district has much improved through small refinements made each year.
“Every summer, we evaluate routes,” Martin said. “Drivers do evaluations frequently and always focus on the students’ safety.”
According to Nicole Thomas of the Indiana State Department of Transportation, the state has implemented several laws and regulations designed to improve the safety of each student who depends on public school transportation.
“We have put in additional signage, flashing lights around school zones and have implemented a new law that states that there is to be no student crossings permitted on state and federal highways,” Thomas said.
Fairfield Community Schools’ Administrative/Transportation Secretary, Pam Harmon, is very pleased with the school district’s transportation system.
According to her, the Fairfield school system continues to apply new safety measures to improve the schools’ transportation.
“One thing we have done is install bus cameras as well as stop-arm cameras, to identify issues on and off the bus,” Harmon said.
Harmon also stated that the drivers are committed to the students and their job.
Like Fairfield schools, the Wa-nee school system has continuously sought to better transportation within the district.
Amy Rosa, director of transportation for Wa-nee schools, noted that bus safety training for all students has been stressed by the schools’ administration.
Speaking of this, Rosa mentioned, “We train kids every day, things like making eye contact with the drivers, being quiet when the bus is in motion, staying in their seats, things like that.”
Rosa also said that many people blame the bus drivers for accidents or incidences that have threatened students’ safety. But according to her, it is rarely the driver’s fault and those cases are never intended.
“Really, traveling by bus is the safest form of land transportation,” Rosa said. “But drivers need to understand that they are essentially handling a weapon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.