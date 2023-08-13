BRISTOL — Actor Brian Wells will be featured as the winner of this season’s Elkhart Civic Theatre Comedy 101 competition at the Stand-Up Comedy 101 Winner’s Night.
He’s paired with second-place winner Blair Gingerich, who is also emcee for the evening of comedy this Saturday.
Wells has been involved in theater since second grade.
“It’s different from theatre — you’re using somebody else’s play and it’s been tested,” Wells said. “You could be one of the greats, or you could go up there and just say the lines, and you might be okay. But when it’s you and your material and you’re being vulnerable and sharing your creativity, sometimes it lands and sometimes it doesn’t and you have to really take a hard look at yourself about at refining and what do you really want to say? What is your real purpose telling every joke?... This is about you and that audience. What do you want to say in this moment?”
In college as a speech competitor, he found that, intentionally or unintentionally, he was funny.
“It had been on my mind, even though I felt like I had transferable skills, it’s different when it’s just you creating your own material, you alone up there presenting yourself and I’d been thinking about it for a long time, but actually going stand-up, this was my first time doing stand-up with the intention of it being stand-up,” he said.
Gingerich said she’d joked with coworkers about getting into stand-up comedy for years, but aside from dramas in high school, had never returned to the stage as an adult. She got an email from the Elkhart Civic Theatre about the upcoming classes and decided to take the leap.
“It went from this ‘this could be fun’ to like, ‘Woah, I want to do this. I want to do this on the regular,’” she said.
The first day, she sat next to Wells and the two of them because fast friends.
“The people that are involved in this are some of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met,” she said. “They’re so generous and giving and supportive, and I’ve never met a group of people where I felt like we’d been friends our whole lives and I’d literally know them for months.”
Learning the art of stand-up comedy, Gingerich said, also helped her to learn more about herself.
“It was cool to watch everyone refine what they had done, really learn from one another and test their material,” Wells added.
The class, Comedy 101: Couch to Stage, teaches would-be comedians everything they need to know to pursue the stand-up stage professionally or recreationally.
“You can know nothing and maybe even think you’re not that funny and all a sudden you’re standing at a microphone on stage and you’re making people laugh,” Gingerich said.
Teachers of the six-week course are seasoned veterans of the artform, having spent years honing their craft, with their own failures and successes.
“When you get up there and you tell a joke and people laugh, there is no better natural high that I’m aware of,” instructor Brad Miller said. “It’s really quite exhilarating because you know that everything that you created, everything you said, is causing these people to laugh, and laugh hard, and it was all you.”
Wells and Gingerich took to the program at full speed, even traveling to open mic nights throughout the area and even to other states and meeting with regional names.
“It’s more than a hobby for us, now it’s a passion,” Gingerich said, “and sometimes you don’t get laughs and you have to learn from that… it’s work, but it’s been worth it.”
The next round of classes start Sept. 30.
“We don’t charge a whole lot for the class, but that’s not necessarily why we do it,” Miller said. “We believe that this class is just so cool to teach other people and you find some gems out there. These two are gems. We’d go through 100 comedians and not find these two again. The reality is there’s people out there who born to this and they just don’t know how.”
Miller is a member of the stand-up comedy group the Comedy Deli, and now, Wells and Gingerich are too. The group will be house comics at the Underground Laugh Lounge opening in Niles. The grand opening weekend for the comedy club is Sept. 8.
With them on stage Saturday will be Fort Wayne-based stand-up comedian Kay Banks, who talks about her experiences of family life and the complexities that can happen daily. Wells and Gingerich met her while performing in Grand Rapids. She has featured for Fountain Square in Indianapolis and has also featured at The Miller Beach performance theater in Gary.
Christopher Gathright, a stand-up with over a decade of national experience will also perform.
“It’s not all one style either,” Wells mused. “It’s not like a soda fountain with all Cokes. We’ve Cokes, Sprite, Cherry Cokes, Fresco – everybody has a very different style, different flavor, different perspectives, and I think that’s one of the cool things about stand-up. In a world where people feel like they have to be one way or there’s a push for people to feel one way, I think people are coming to stand-up because they want different perspectives.”
Comedy 101 Winner’s night is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St. Tickets for the evening are $17 and available online at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/standup23 or by phone at 574-848-4116.