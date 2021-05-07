GOSHEN — With a full year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic under their belts and with vaccines now readily available, many local school corporations are planning a return to more traditional commencement ceremonies for their graduating seniors this spring.
Whereas most local school corporations in 2020 had to significantly alter their typical graduation plans in favor of virtual or hybrid virtual/in-person ceremonies due to COVID-19, a majority of those school corporations are now reporting plans to offer graduation ceremonies this spring that are more reminiscent of those seen in pre-COVID years.
However, given that COVID-19 still maintains a strong presence in the area, all local school corporations have indicated plans to incorporate at least some COVID-19 mitigation protocols, such as social distancing and mask-wearing, during their upcoming ceremonies.
Below is a list of local high schools and their current graduation plans and dates, listed earliest to latest:
WESTVIEW JR-SR HIGH SCHOOL (MAY 28)
According to Jennifer Klaassen, guidance secretary at Westview Jr-Sr High School, the school corporation will host its 2021 graduation ceremony Friday, May 28, at 7 p.m. in the high school’s main gym.
“We are setting up the gym kind of like we did for COVID-style last year,” Klaassen said of the event. “So, the gym setup will be different than it typically is. All guests will be seated on bleachers, masks will be required, and we ask the families to sit together in pods.”
As for a possible limitation on number of guests allowed at the event, Klaassen said that decision will be tied to the state’s color-coded county metrics map, which indicates severity of COVID-19 community spread. Blue is best on the metrics map, indicating low community spread. Yellow is low to moderate spread. Orange is more widespread positivity, while red indicates a high rate of spread.
“In terms of number of guests, that’s kind of up in the air,” Klaassen said. “If we are still in yellow, we are probably not going to put a harsh limit on it. The way I figured it is, each graduate can have like nine guests. But if we go to orange, we may have to adjust that. So, we’re just kind of playing it by ear at this point.”
CLINTON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (MAY 28)
Clinton Christian School will host its graduation ceremony Friday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s athletic center, according to Co-Head Administrator Michele Vigil.
“We will be requiring masks if people cannot be socially distanced,” Vigil said of the plan. “Attendance numbers might be limited. Contact the school for more information.”
That said, Vigil noted that the athletic center is large enough that she feels all attendees should be able to socially distance with little difficulty.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL (MAY 30)
According to Kevin Miller, administrative manager for Bethany Christian Schools, the high school plans on recognizing the class of 2021 during an in-person commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, in the high school gym.
“It will be live-streamed with in-person attendance for family members only,” Miller said, noting that a link to the live stream will be posted to the school’s website prior to the event. “If they’re not a family member, then they’ll need to live-stream it. We are requiring masks, and families will be sitting in pods. So, we’ll have different places for each family to go to.”
Last year, the high school dropped its typical in-person graduation plans in favor of a virtual commencement ceremony, after which a celebratory drive-through diploma pickup was hosted at the school for the graduating seniors.
“So, this year it will be more like it traditionally has been except that it will be limited attendance, as well as live-streamed for those we’re not allowing to be there in person,” Miller added of the plan. “We’ve been really fortunate. We’re not aware of any transmissions (of COVID-19) here at school this year. So, our kids have done a really great job of following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks, and I’m sure that’s part of it. Certainly we’ve had some people quarantined and who have had COVID, but it’s all, from what we’ve been able to determine, been contracted from outside of the school. So, given how well this year has gone, we feel like we can at least make this step.”
CONCORD HIGH SCHOOL (JUNE 3)
According to Julie Beer, chief of staff and communications for Concord Community Schools, Concord High School will host its graduation ceremony Thursday, June 3, at 6 p.m. on the school’s football field.
“We are going to do it outdoors at Jake Field,” Beer said of the plan. “And if it is not raining, we are going to graduate all of our students together. If it rains, we’re going to move inside to McCuen Gym at the high school, and we’re going to split the kids into two groups. So, those with a last name starting with A through K will go on at 6 p.m., and those with a last name starting with L through Z will go on at 8:30 p.m.”
Beer noted that both options will require the same COVID-19 mitigation protocols, such as social distancing and mask-wearing. Attendance is also being limited to six people per graduate.
“We’re doing six tickets per graduate, and we’re telling families to sit with their family members and to social distance from others,” Beer said. “All of our students, and families, and staff have done a really good job this year of following protocols, and staying socially distanced. So, we feel really good about being able to graduate our whole class all together, provided it doesn’t rain.”
NORTHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL (JUNE 4)
NorthWood High School will host its graduation ceremony Friday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym, according to school registrar Dawn Birr.
“The graduates’ chairs are going to be spread across the whole floor,” Birr said. “They’re just going to spread the kids out. And they’ll have to wear masks until they walk across the stage. Then, when they get to that point, they’ll be able to take their mask off so that the photographer can get their picture.”
Birr noted that the graduation will require social distancing, and attendance will be limited to four tickets per student.
WEST NOBLE HIGH SCHOOL (JUNE 4)
West Noble High School will also host its 2021 graduation ceremony Friday, June 4, at 7 p.m. in the high school gym, according to senior class co-sponsor Teri Kruger.
“I believe we’re going to require mask-wearing of the visitors,” Kruger said of the plan. “The students, I believe, will not have to wear them when they cross the stage. So, they’ll be separated. And at this point, we’re doing seven tickets per student.”
GOSHEN HIGH SCHOOL (JUNE 6)
According to Goshen High School Principal Barry Younghans, the high school’s plan is to host its graduation ceremony Sunday, June 6, at 11 a.m. on the school’s football field.
“We are graduating outdoors for the first time in many, many years. I think it’s well over 20 – and that’s due to the COVID response,” Younghans said, noting that the school typically holds its graduation ceremony in the school gymnasium. “So, we will be graduating on Foreman Field at 11 a.m., with a rain date of 7 p.m. that evening. So, we’re hoping that we get one of those two options.”
Younghans noted that masks will be required of everyone attending the event, and attendance will be limited to four tickets per graduate, no exceptions.
“And that’s four tickets as of right now – if things continue to get bad, we may cut it further,” he added of the plan. “All seating will be on the home bleachers side, every other row. And our graduation ceremony traditionally has taken right around 90 minutes or less. So, we are hoping that we can get people in and out within a similar timeframe.”
Younghans encouraged everyone to arrive early to the event, as seating will end at 10:45 a.m.
“If you’re not in your seat by 10:45 a.m., you’ll end up standing at the fence, so get their early,” Younghans said. “And again, everybody has to have a ticket to enter. And no flowers, or balloons, or noisemakers will be allowed during the ceremony, even though it’s outside, because we need to make sure people can see their kid.”
For those who can’t attend the ceremony in person, Younghans said the school will also be live-streaming the event via YouTube in both English and Spanish, noting that a link to the live stream will be published closer to the event date.
Should the June 6 date not work out due to extended inclement weather, Younghans said the plan is to host the ceremony the following Sunday, June 13, utilizing the same timing schedule.
FAIRFIELD JR-SR HIGH SCHOOL (JUNE 6)
Fairfield Jr-Sr High School will host its graduation ceremony Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m. in the high school’s main gym, according to administrative assistant Jessica Dunlap.
Dunlap noted that the school will be requiring both social distancing and mask-wearing during the event.
“And we will also have a ticket limit, and that’s going to be based on the county color map,” Dunlap added of the ceremony’s attendees. “Our students all had to supply us with a guest list. So, if the county is red they’re allowed two tickets, if it’s orange they’re allowed four, if it’s yellow they’re allowed six, and then if we’re blue they’re allowed a maximum of eight tickets per graduate.”
NORTHRIDGE HIGH SCHOOL (JUNE 6)
Northridge High School will host its graduation ceremony Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m. on the school football field, according to senior class sponsor Sabrina Hyden.
Hyden noted that the school plans on limiting attendance to four guests per student, and families will be asked to sit together, which should help facilitate social distancing.
“Families will be sitting together, but they should naturally be able to social distance since the stadium sits more than what we’re allowing,” Hyden explained.
WAWASEE HIGH SCHOOL (JUNE 6)
Wawasee High School will also be hosting its graduation ceremony Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m. on the high school football field, according to administrative assistant Shelly Judy.
Judy noted that she anticipates masks will be required of attendees, and attendance will be restricted to four guests per student on the field itself.
“If there are extra guests, they can sit up in the bleachers, but they have to be socially distanced,” Judy added of the plan.
ELKHART HIGH SCHOOL WEST/EAST (JUNE 12 AND JUNE 13)
According to Cary Anderson, executive principal of Elkhart High School, the school’s west and east campuses will both be holding in-person graduation ceremonies this year on their respective campuses.
“Both schools are able to have graduation ceremonies this year, which we’re very thankful for,” Anderson said of the plan. “Last year we had like 13 different sessions, which was quite hectic, and in much smaller groups. And right now we’re able to have larger groups due to some of the constraints that are a little different than they were a year ago.”
As planned, Elkhart High School West will host its graduation ceremony Saturday, June 12, in the campus auditorium, with times to be determined.
“We’re going to have several sessions where it’s a little larger groups than last year, but with their parents, but not one big ceremony,” Anderson said. “It’s the same thing with Elkhart East. They’re going to have multiple ceremonies, but not as many as they had last year. So, we’re going to have larger groups, and hopefully more people can attend to see their graduate walk across that stage. But it will still be a graduation ceremony that looks very similar to what we’ve done in the past.”
Anderson noted that Elkhart High School East will host its graduation ceremony Sunday, June 13, on the school football field.
“Right now they’re still planning on using Rice Field unless it’s inclement weather,” Anderson noted of the plan. “If that’s the case, then they’ll have to go inside to the auditorium.”
As for other COVID-19 mitigation protocols, Anderson said the schools will be following all requirements of the Elkhart County Health Department and the school board.
“So, we’ll continue to do social distancing. We’ll still follow all the requirements that the health department still has for Elkhart County,” he said. “And we’ll definitely limit attendance, but we’ll go up as high as we can to still fit into the requirements of the county.”
