Future Sales hires David Middleton
ELKHART — Future Sales Inc. has added David Middleton to the company’s sales team to offer products to the recreational vehicle industry. The company’s news release states Middleton has 20 years of experience in sales.
He is a graduate of Indiana Tech with a bachelor of science degree in business administration.
Chamber staff changing
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce has hired Scott Wiley as the new member relations manager.
Wiley will be responsible for developing new members and partnerships, while also building and maintaining relationships with existing members, a news release from the chamber states.
Wiley is a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County and a graduate of Warsaw Community High School. He has held positions at a number of local organizations, including Bowen Center and Baker Youth Club. His most recent role was serving as the director of development at Lakeland Christian Academy.
Former member relations manager, Trisha Steger, will be transitioning into a redefined role as the Main Street Coordinator for Warsaw Community Development Corp. In her new role, Steger will be working toward fulfilling the mission of WCDC, to future encourage economic development in downtown Warsaw. Additionally, she will be taking on a more prominent role in planning and facilitating First Friday events.
First State Bank has record year
MIDDLEBURY — The management of Crystal Valley Financial Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary First State Bank/First State Insurance has reported record net income of $9.2 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019, or $5.97 per share vs. $5.54 per share for 2018, an increase of 7.8%.
The bank’s news release states the bank’s book value has increased to $49.63 per share.
In addition, the board of directors has declared a dividend of $.33 per share for shareholders with a record date of Feb. 6 and payable date of Feb. 20. The dividend marks a 10% increase compared to the dividend paid for the same period of 2019.
The bank has total assets of nearly $600 million with its headquarters in Middlebury, and locations in Goshen, Elkhart, Mishawaka and South Bend.
Public donates winter clothes at Everence
GOSHEN — Members of the Goshen community donated 144 coats, jackets, hats, gloves and other cold-weather items for the sixth annual Everence winter clothing drive.
The items were donated to The Window in Goshen, a nonprofit, faith-based organization that provides services to meet the essential needs of anyone with limited income.
“It amazes me how generous the community and our employees are,” said Marla Brenneman, branch manager of Everence Federal Credit Union.
Everence is a financial institution.
