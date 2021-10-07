Barletta employees to receive appreciation bonuses
BRISTOL — Winnebago Industries Inc. purchase of Barletta Pontoon Boats, a pontoon boat manufacturer, will result in bonuses for the Barletta workforce.
The deal was finalized in August. Winnebago will pay $255 million and add Winnebago shares to that price. Fifteen-million in shares will be part of the deal if Barletta achieves performance milestones by the end of the year. Another $50 million could be added to the purchase price if objectives for 2022 and 2023 are reached, according to information from Winnebago.
Current Barletta employees will receive an appreciation bonus today for their hard work and dedication from Bill Fenech and Kristin Fenech, who founded the company. A company news release states that the bonuses will be between $5,000 and $15,000, depending on the employee’s tenure. To receive the bonus, the employee had to be employed as of the July 20 announcement and in good standing at the time of close later this fall.
“It’s a big thank you and a very small token of our appreciation,” Bill Fenech said, “and the absolute right thing to do. We want our people to know that we appreciate all they have done. We want them to be happy, healthy and proud of what they do and where they work. With Winnebago’s support, we hope to do more in the future. We’ve always strived to be an employer of choice — this acquisition only strengthens our position to be just that.”
Monteith’s purchases Nappanee tire company
ELKHART — Monteith’s Best One Tire & Auto Care has purchased Persing Tire and Auto Service Inc., a Nappanee company founded in 2002 by Rick and Donna Persing.
Monteith’s Best One Tire & Auto care has other locations in Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall and Kankakee counties. Monteith’s is a part of the Best-One group, which has nearly 250 stores.
“We want to thank Rick and Donna Persing for their many years of serving the Nappanee community, not only through their business, but through possessing a servant’s heart and consistently finding ways to give back through their charitable donations and kind actions,” said Tim Wolfe, Monteith’s president. “We are committed to super serving the Nappanee community and following in their footsteps. Beyond that, we will honor any existing service agreements, warranties, and commitments. Our mission statement is to always be creating raving fans. Our hope is that by adding this new location, it will make servicing our new and existing customers more convenient for them. We are looking forward to growing with the Nappanee community.”
Chamber luncheon set for Carriage House
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon, sponsored by The Farm, will take place Oct. 14 at The Carriage House, 5320 S. 500 West, Topeka.
The Farm staff will be making the presenting to the luncheon attendees.
Reservations must be made by noon Tuesday. Call (260) 463-2443 or email reservations to info@lagrangechamber.org. Cost will be $12 for chamber members and guests and $17 for non members.
Keirn joins PigTek as production planner
MILFORD — Lisa Keirn has joined PigTek as a production planner. In her new role, Keirn will be responsible for processing and coordinating work orders. She will also help ensure resources are in place to execute production schedules.
Keirn joined CTB in March 2021 as temporary production planner clerk. Prior to CTB, she was a continuous improvement coordinator for nearly three years with a large custom roll former. She has an additional three years of experience in the commodities industry as a licensed scales grader.
Keirn earned a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification from Purdue University, Fort Wayne, Indiana. She is a native of South Whitley and resides in Roann.
Men with Goshen ties join new venture
MISHAWAKA — DOJO Creative added two new employees following its recent purchase of a long-vacant downtown property.
Located at 119 S. Main St. in the former Gene’s Camera Store, DOJO Creative’s new office is under renovation, according to information in a company news release.
Content writer Geoff Lesar and web developer Mike Nemeth joined the DOJO Creative team on the heels of the building’s acquisition.
Lesar is a former editor and reporter at The Goshen News. Prior to his four years in Goshen, he was a reporting intern at The Elkhart Truth and copy editor of the IU South Bend student newspaper The Preface and copy editor of Aspire Magazine, IUSB’s Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts’ annual publication.
Nemeth has worked as a graphic designer since 2010 and full-stack developer since 2014. His previous professional roles include web developer at Goshen’s Digital Hill, where he programmed websites for local businesses, and director of marketing and e-commerce at Scrubs on Wheels in Elkhart, where he designed print material for national marketing campaigns and strengthened e-commerce operations.
DOJO Creative was established in 2018 by partners Elder and Josh Harmon. The company has clients in Indiana and nationwide.
Days Corp. rebrands as EQ United
ELKHART — Days Corp. has undergone a rebrand, and the company has changed its name to EQ United.
Days Corp., Equalizer Systems and Days Distribution & Logistics have all been rebranded as follows:
● EQ United is now the corporate umbrella, formerly known as Days Corp.
● EQ Systems is what was known as Equalizer Systems.
● EQ Logistics is what was known as Days Distribution & Logistics.
EQ United Chief Operating Officer Jason Loose said, “Our company has a lot of history and as time moves forward, things naturally change. We took a very hard look at who we are and why we are a great company with two great divisions and a strong team. The answer for us is Jim Sproatt (company founder). Jim’s legacy stems from hard work and an innate ability to see potential in people and endeavors. Jim managed this company with a spark in his eye and a feeling of family and pride. We wanted to find a way to honor his legacy as we grow into the future and so we are taking on a new approach building on our strengths and our innovative mindset. Through this process, we have experienced what it means to be a strongly united company.”
Three businesses honored
ELKHART — The Vine, 214 S. Main St.; Cornerstone CPA Group LLP, 3160 Windsor Court; and Bontrager Pools, located at 23695 U.S. 33 E., have been recognized with Business of the Month awards from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.
The awards are handed out each month by a selection committee, which recognizes achievements of chamber members.
Credit union will move office
TOPEKA — Interra Credit Union recently purchased a new branch location at 210 West Lake St
The location is a quarter of a mile from the credit union’s current office and is in the heart of the town, according to information in a company news release.. The office will be renovated and branded with an opening date planned for early 2022.
“We identified the opportunity to purchase this new location, formerly operated by Horizon Bank, earlier this summer,” said Joel Richard, senior vice president of member experience at Interra. “We believe this location will allow us to serve our existing member base and provide an opportunity for future growth in the community of Topeka.”
The office will include a night depository, ATM, technology conveniences, such as online and mobile banking and local lending for consumers, mortgage, agribusiness and commercial needs.
Dec-O-Art donates to river group
ELKHART — Dec-O-Art has presented the Elkhart River Restoration Association with a $5,050 donation.
The Elkhart River Restoration Association, also known as ERRA, is a group of engaged residents, landowners, organizations, businesses and government entities, that promote good stewardship to improve, preserve and protect the environmental, recreational and economic benefits of the Elkhart River watershed through education, proper land use practices and by showing respect and care for this valuable resource, information from Dec-O-Art states.
The donation was made to help celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary.
