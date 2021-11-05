Students selected for entrepreneurship program
ELKHART — Startup Moxie Elkhart County, an entrepreneurship educational program, has announced class members for the 2021-2022 school year.
Each year, Startup Moxie Elkhart County brings together a diverse group of young adults for an immersive experience throughout the county.
This year, 10 high school students will participate. They are: Alan Arriaga Perez and Ethan Kavanagh, Concord High School; Ben Weimer, Elkhart High School; Isaiah Lugo and Jaquelynn Murillo-Fraga, Goshen High School; Samuel Nganga, Jimtown High School; Emma Yaney, Gavin Collins, Lloyd Miller and Evan Nay, Northridge High School; and Alyssa Lambert, NorthWood High School.
The students will tour 20-30 local businesses and hear from 40-50 guest leaders in the community about their business ventures, life experiences and their perspective on the South Bend-Elkhart region. They will also earn four high school credits and 18 college credits through Ivy Tech Community College for being a part of Startup Moxie.
Ryan Hill to lead Crossing school
GOSHEN — Ryan Hill has been named the president and superintendent of The Crossing School of Business & Entrepreneurship.
As a licensed principal with his educational specialist degree, Hill has served in leadership roles at The Crossing for 12 years. He most recently was chief operating officer.
Hill will oversee all operations of the organization, including program development and partnerships.
The organization dates to 2003 and has been giving struggling high school students a second chance at an education.
Chiropractor retiring, sells clinic
MIDDLEBURY — Chiropractor Norman Miller, owner of Middlebury Chiropractic Clinic, will be retiring Nov. 19. Miller has sold his practice to Dr. Cole Miller.
Dr. Norman Miller has been a chiropractor in Middlebury for 44 years.
Dr. Cole Miller grew up next door to Middlebury Chiropractic Clinic and graduated from Northridge High School. He then graduated from Logan Chiropractic University in 2015 and began working at the clinic in 2016.
Website names Greencroft Goshen ‘best nursing home’
GOSHEN — Newsweek recently named the Greencroft Goshen Healthcare in Goshen as a “Best Nursing Home” for 2022.
The ranking was released on the Newsweek website at the end of September and was published in the latest Newsweek magazine, according to information from Greencroft.
The Best Nursing Homes 2022 ranking lists the best nursing homes in the 25 states with the highest population size according to the United States Census Bureau. America’s Best Nursing Homes 2022 highlights the nation’s top 450 nursing homes out of 11,849 analyzed. The list evaluates the best nursing homes according to performance data, peer recommendations and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Greencroft Goshen is proud to receive this recognition as a best nursing home in the area,” said Brent Nafziger, vice president of operations. “Our compassionate team provides excellent care for our residents day and night, and the high-quality care that has been a trademark of Greencroft Goshen for more than five decades has been consistent throughout the pandemic.”
Viewrail/Stair Supplies offering tours
GOSHEN — Viewrail/StairSupplies will offer the public tours of its manufacturing facilities in Goshen south Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., starting from 1753 Eisenhower Drive North. Tours will last three hours. Tours will also be offered Dec. 16 and Jan. 21, 2022.
“We’ve invested an incredible amount of intellect and effort into creating an employee-first company,” said Len Morris, founder and principal of Viewrail/StairSupplies. The company manufactures modern and traditional stairways and railing.
Tours will be led by Morris and Troy Burns, chief leadership officer, and will include visits to six facilities in Goshen. Viewrail and StairSupplies manufacture 95% of the finished product in house, and ship to all 50 states. Robotics and technology play a large role in the manufacturing processes, according to a news release from the company
To register, call 866-261-9013. Or, go online to register at StairSupplies/Viewrail Facility Tour Sign Up (google.com).
KREMC donates funds for emergency utility assistance
WARSAW — KREMC has donated $5,000 to Combined Community Services to support the agencies winter warmth program.
The winter warmth program offers financial assistance to community members who are in crisis utility situations. The funds help prevent disconnection for low-income households or households that are experiencing a temporary hardship.
As noted on its website, CCS prioritizes aid by urgency and often requires a disconnect notice or warning before providing funds. Community members who need should contact CCS 24 hours or more before their disconnect.
To learn more about the CCS winter warmth program, visit the agency’s website: https://ccsgives.com/for-clients/emergency-assistance/
